Timetree Launches New Home Calendar Focused On 'My Time' Amid Major UI/UX Overhaul

Multiple Calendars Unified in Single View, Rolled Out Globally

TimeTree, the global calendar sharing platform, has rolled out a comprehensive UI/UX redesign. This update preserves the platform's identity as a "shared calendar " while focusing on delivering an integrated scheduling experience centered around each user's personal timeline. The global rollout began in late January 2026.

A Unified Timeline for All Schedules

The core of this renewal centers on shifting from the traditional multi-calendar approach to a more holistic view organized around the concept of "My Time." The newly introduced Home Calendar feature enables users to manage multiple calendars-family, work, personal, and more-in a single, layered interface, with instant filtering capabilities to switch between different contexts as needed.

This approach reduces the inconvenience caused by switching between separate calendars, allowing users to quickly recognize scheduling conflicts and available time slots at a glance. "By seamlessly integrating complex scheduling processes onto a single timeline, we've enabled users to view and design their time more intuitively and proactively," explained Chajin Park, CEO of TimeTree.

Evolution Toward AI-Powered Calendar Experience

TimeTree views this UI/UX redesign as a foundation for future expansion into AI-powered schedule recommendations and customized schedule management. The company aims to minimize the cognitive burden associated with entering and coordinating schedules, ultimately delivering an intelligent calendar experience that empowers users to manage their time more autonomously.

Built on a Foundation of 70 Million Users

Launched in March 2015, TimeTree has strengthened its presence in the calendar sharing platform market, surpassing 70 million registered users worldwide as of November 2025. With this renewed interface and AI-powered functionality upcoming, TimeTree aims to further advance digital time management services.

About TimeTree

Founded in 2014, TimeTree is the world's leading shared-calendar platform with 70 million users globally and 14+ billion events spanning personal plans, public schedules, and civic calendars. The platform supports multiple calendars per user, real-time synchronization, and public calendar subscriptions. TimeTree's expansion into Schedule-Centric AI reflects its transition from a coordination tool to a more intelligent agent-one that doesn't talk more, but acts smarter, always with the user in control.

Company Information

Established: Sep 1st, 2014

Founder & CEO: Frodo (Chajin) Park, Fukagawa Yasuto

Address: Central Park Tower 18F, 6-18-1 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku-Ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business: Developing and servicing calendar sharing application“TimeTree”

Country: Japan

