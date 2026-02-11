MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Boba Mint Appoints Andrew Shore as Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2026) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) (OTCQB: WERDF) ("Boba Mint" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Andrew Shore has been appointed as a director and as Chief Executive Officer of Boba Mint. Mr. Shore replaces Rody Lazar who has resigned as Chief Executive Officer.

"I'm excited to step into the role of Chief Executive Officer at Boba Mint at a pivotal moment in the Company's evolution," said Andrew Shore, Chief Executive Officer of Boba Mint. "We are expanding beyond a single blockchain game into a broader platform focused on building innovative consumer apps. We bring a unique combination of experience across gaming, AI, and blockchain infrastructure, and we intend to use that edge to build products people genuinely want to use, scale them aggressively, and drive long-term shareholder value."

Andrew Shore is a Toronto-based technology entrepreneur with extensive experience in gaming, blockchain, and consumer-facing digital products. He is the co-founder of Drafters, which was acquired by SuperDraft, and the founder of Amino and Moon Poker. Since entering the blockchain sector in 2020, Mr. Shore has contributed to multiple successful projects and has built one of the industry's most extensive networks of developers, partners, and influencers.

I am proud of the progress Boba Mint has made during my tenure and I am confident in the Company's future, said Rody Lazar, outgoing Chief Executive Officer. Andrew brings strong leadership, clear vision, and a proven track record of execution, and I look forward to seeing Boba Mint continue to evolve and grow under his guidance.

The Company also announces that Michael Kron and Allen Spektor have resigned as directors of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Kron and Mr. Spektor for their valuable contributions over the past several years. The Company expects to welcome Paul Johnson, an experienced executive with a successful track record of substantially growing mobile and digital companies, and Mitchell Greenspoon, an executive with significant capital markets and advisory skills focused growing companies in the technology sector, to join the Board at the next shareholder meeting, which is expected to be called shortly.

About Boba Mint Holdings

Boba Mint Holdings is a forward-thinking blockchain gaming and digital innovation company that develops and invests, directly and through its wholly owned subsidiary WERD Studios, in innovative consumer apps and blockchain projects that blend cutting-edge technology, gamification, and real-world utility. Our mission is to create engaging products that people love using every day - and that make a positive impact.

