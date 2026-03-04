First Indicative Air Quality Monitoring Sensor Launched In Lviv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture.

It is noted that the project provides for the purchase of six indicative sensors and two reference observation points that meet EU requirements, as well as the implementation of measures to strengthen the institutional capacity of partners.

Photo: Ministry of Economy

"The commissioning of the first sensor is a practical step in the development of a modern air quality monitoring system in Ukraine. Despite the war, the ministry continues to work systematically on reforms in the field of the environment and approximation to EU standards. The creation of a transparent and reliable monitoring system is a key condition for environmental safety and Ukraine's European integration," said Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Ihor Zubovych.

During the technical part of the event, experts discussed EU requirements for atmospheric air monitoring systems and key challenges for the development of the national network.

Currently, Ukraine has a network of stationary stations that monitor the main pollutants, the ministry noted, but their number and geographical coverage remain insufficient. Most stations need to be modernized; there also remains the issue of data openness and further harmonization of legislation with EU standards.

As reported, the Ukrainian-Finnish UFAIR project aims to increase the capacity of national and local institutions to provide the public with reliable and timely information on air quality.

The implementation of the project should help bring the Ukrainian monitoring system closer to EU requirements and reduce the negative impact of pollution on human health and the environment.

First photo: Lviv Regional Military Administration