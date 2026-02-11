403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Africa Supports Russia’s Political Path to Resolve Ukraine Conflict
(MENAFN) South Africa has voiced support for Russia’s initiatives to resolve the Ukraine conflict through political and diplomatic channels, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated, underscoring Pretoria’s long-standing advocacy for a negotiated settlement.
The remarks came during a phone conversation on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to statements released by both governments following the talks.
“This is in line with South Africa’s long stated position during talks with both sides that all wars end through negotiations,” the South African presidency said.
The discussion covered the Ukraine conflict as well as strategies to expand trade and investment ties “within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and South Africa,” the Kremlin reported.
In addition, Ramaphosa and Putin exchanged perspectives on broader international issues and highlighted the need to coordinate policies across multilateral platforms, including BRICS and the G20.
South Africa has consistently maintained a non-aligned approach to the Ukraine crisis, despite international pressure to condemn Moscow, which it considers a “valued ally.” In June 2023, Ramaphosa led a delegation of African leaders to Russia and Ukraine to seek ceasefire commitments from both sides. He has since held bilateral discussions with Putin and Vladimir Zelensky aimed at an inclusive peace process involving all parties.
The two leaders last spoke in August, when Putin briefed Ramaphosa on his in-person meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, which focused on efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Prior to that, Ramaphosa had also received updates on talks held in Moscow on August 6 between Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
The remarks came during a phone conversation on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to statements released by both governments following the talks.
“This is in line with South Africa’s long stated position during talks with both sides that all wars end through negotiations,” the South African presidency said.
The discussion covered the Ukraine conflict as well as strategies to expand trade and investment ties “within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and South Africa,” the Kremlin reported.
In addition, Ramaphosa and Putin exchanged perspectives on broader international issues and highlighted the need to coordinate policies across multilateral platforms, including BRICS and the G20.
South Africa has consistently maintained a non-aligned approach to the Ukraine crisis, despite international pressure to condemn Moscow, which it considers a “valued ally.” In June 2023, Ramaphosa led a delegation of African leaders to Russia and Ukraine to seek ceasefire commitments from both sides. He has since held bilateral discussions with Putin and Vladimir Zelensky aimed at an inclusive peace process involving all parties.
The two leaders last spoke in August, when Putin briefed Ramaphosa on his in-person meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, which focused on efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict. Prior to that, Ramaphosa had also received updates on talks held in Moscow on August 6 between Putin and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment