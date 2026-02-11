This AI Autonomous Driving Firm Joins MSCI China Index -What's On The Cards?



Pony AI Inc. (PONY) said on Wednesday that it has earned a spot in the widely tracked MSCI China Index.

The driverless technology developer said the change will take effect after markets close on February 27, marking a notable development for the robotaxi industry and for investors tracking Chinese equities.

Pony AI Added To MSCI China Index

The inclusion positions Pony as the first pure-play robotaxi operator to join the benchmark, underscoring its expanding footprint in self-driving technology and commercialization.

“This inclusion comes as Pony advances into a new stage of scaled mass production and commercial deployment.”

-James Peng, Chairman and CEO, Pony

Following the update, Pony stock inched 0.5% higher in Wednesday's premarket. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to 'bullish' from 'neutral' territory the previous day amid 'high' message volume levels.

Why This MSCI Inclusion Matters?

PONY's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 05:15 a.m. ET on Feb. 11, 2026 | Source: Stocktwits

The MSCI China Index is a key gauge of large- and mid-cap Chinese stocks, and asset managers worldwide rely on it to shape portfolios and measure returns. Admission typically reflects strong liquidity and market-value thresholds, criteria that can elevate a company's standing with institutional investors.

Pony's operation centers on its own technology platforms, called PonyWorld and Virtual Driver. These systems support the growth of its robotaxi and self-driving truck services. The company operates in several regions, including China, parts of Europe, East Asia, and the Middle East.

Robotaxi Scale-Up Gains Momentum

On Sunday, Pony AI unveiled the first production-ready unit of its seventh-generation bZ4X Robotaxi, built with support from Toyota's China operations. The companies aim to scale output rapidly, targeting more than 1,000 units of the model this year, as Pony advances plans to surpass 3,000 robotaxis in operation by late 2026.

PONY stock has gained over 4% in the last 12 months.

