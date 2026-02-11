403
Cyclone Gezani Leaves Nine Dead, 1,300 Displaced in Madagascar
(MENAFN) At least nine people have died and more than 1,300 were forced from their homes after Cyclone Gezani struck Madagascar’s east coast late Tuesday, the country’s disaster agency reported Wednesday.
The National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said that at least 19 people were critically injured as the storm battered the eastern regions of Atsinanana, Analanjirofo, and Alaotra Mangoro, along with the central Analamanga region.
The cyclone inflicted heavy damage, affecting 301 homes, 66 of which were completely destroyed. Among the displaced, 397 are currently staying in temporary shelters, officials said.
Local authorities and NGOs are working to deliver immediate assistance while planning longer-term recovery efforts for those impacted. The disaster management office emphasized that “local officials and NGOs are coordinating immediate aid and planning long-term recovery efforts for those affected.”
Cyclone Gezani made landfall in Toamasina, the regional capital of Atsinanana, at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time (GMT1630), packing winds up to 112 mph (180 km/h) and a storm surge reaching 155 mph (250 km/h) near the city center.
The storm is projected to move across the Mozambique Channel, arriving just two weeks after Cyclone Fytia claimed 12 lives.
