Global Gold Mining Directory 2026: Extensive Company Profiles Including Contact Details, Senior Management, Products, Mines, Locations And Plants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Gold Mining Directory offers extensive opportunities by providing comprehensive profiles of worldwide gold mining entities, equipment suppliers, and service companies. It facilitates market profiling, business prospecting, competitive analysis, and strategic planning, enhancing connectivity and operational efficiency in the gold mining sector.

Dublin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gold Mining Directory" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Comprehensive directory covering all gold mining companies worldwide with extensive company profiles including contact details, senior management, products, mines, locations and plants.

This well-established, internationally recognized directory on the gold mining industry is used by mining people worldwide. Completely revised and updated annually, the Global Gold Mining Directory contains...



All the gold mining companies worldwide

All the gold principal mining equipment companies worldwide All the gold consultants and service companies worldwide

Fully up-to-date, this unique publication includes all the gold mining companies worldwide plus the companies that supply the mining industry with equipment, services and products.

The Global Gold Mining Directory is one of the most comprehensive and accurate directories on worldwide mining companies that have ever been published. This powerful Directory is your connection to the entire international gold mining scene.

Key Features:



Company name, address, full contact details plus email and website

Names of senior executives

Description of business activities

Description of mineral products and services

Company subsidiaries and associates

Number of employees

Key financial information Principal shareholders

Whether you are a product manager, in charge of marketing or simply interested in remaining in touch with the latest developments in the gold mining industry, this Directory will save you time and effort in finding the information you need.

This Directory will enable you to:



Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contacts

Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

Source up-to-date company information Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel.

Why spend thousands of hours searching for new contacts?

Including delivery - the Global Gold Mining Directory gives you instant access to a wealth of accurate information on thousands of companies. This exciting new Directory covers everything you need to know about the world's mining companies.

Benefit also from being able to:



Target New Leads and watch them quickly turn into sales

Obtain current contact details and put together a complete and accurate profile of your customers and prospects

Identify coverage and gaps in the market and stay ahead of your competitors

Find new and alternative suppliers and manufacturers and assess cost-saving opportunities for your company Copy all data as many times as you want.

You will also be able to:



Search by Country: With listings from dozens of countries from around the world. Search By Company: With full contact details on all gold companies including years in existence, number of employees, and the range of mineral products supplied.

This Directory has been especially compiled to assist with market research, strategic planning, as well as contacting prospective clients or suppliers. It is also an indispensable guide to the world's gold mining industries.

For more information about this directory visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900