EU Introduces All-inclusive Strategy to Fight Online Bullying
(MENAFN) The European Commission on Tuesday presented a bloc-wide strategy designed to tackle cyberbullying, with a newly proposed mobile application positioned as the cornerstone of the initiative. The digital tool is intended to make it easier for children and teenagers to report online harassment and access appropriate assistance.
According to official statements, the initiative focuses on safeguarding the mental well-being of young internet users by upgrading complaint systems, improving coordination among member states, and reinforcing prevention through digital literacy education and safer online behavior.
At the heart of the strategy is the introduction of a user-friendly application that will operate across the European Union. The platform will enable young victims of online abuse to submit reports directly to national helplines, securely preserve digital evidence, and obtain customized guidance and support services.
The Commission plans to design a standardized framework for the application, allowing individual member countries to modify it according to their national systems, translate it into local languages, and integrate it with existing support networks.
"We want to boost healthy and responsible digital practices from an early age to help prevent cyberbullying," Henna Virkkunen, executive vice-president for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, said at a news conference, warning that many young people are "too often left feeling sad and left out" because of online abuse.
Beyond the app, the strategy calls for stronger alignment among EU nations. Member states are encouraged to establish detailed national action plans and agree on a shared definition of cyberbullying, a move aimed at improving consistency in data collection and enabling more accurate comparisons between countries.
The Commission also intends to reinforce the new plan by leveraging current EU regulatory frameworks. These include existing digital governance and media legislation, as well as recently adopted rules concerning artificial intelligence, as stated by officials.
