UN Chief Calls For Equal Role Of Women In Science

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, emphasized that global scientific progress and solutions to worldwide challenges depend on equal participation of both women and men in research and innovation.

Guterres noted that despite wider access to education, women still represent only one-third of researchers globally, limiting scientific advancement and broader human development opportunities.

In Afghanistan, girls are currently barred from attending school beyond sixth grade, a restriction widely criticized for severely limiting educational and future professional opportunities for young women.

Women in Afghanistan also face significant employment restrictions, with many barred from working in public institutions and organizations, further reducing economic participation and independence for women.

Guterres said governments must create conditions enabling women and girls to achieve their scientific ambitions, benefiting both gender equality and global social and economic progress.

He previously highlighted that expanding educational opportunities for girls and ensuring equal access to professional fields remain essential pillars for sustainable development and future global prosperity.

The UN chief urged countries to remove barriers preventing women and girls from education and employment, warning global development suffers when half of society remains excluded.