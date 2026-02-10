Goa Gears Up For Vibrant Carnival 2026, A Joyous Cultural Fiesta

The Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, is all set to host the much-anticipated Goa Carnival 2026, one of the state's most iconic cultural celebrations. Known for its vivid colours, lively music, and festive spirit, the Carnival draws huge participation from both residents and visitors, reflecting Goa's rich cultural heritage and tradition of joyous festivities.

The official announcement of Goa Carnival 2026 were made in the presence of Managing Director, GTDC, Kuldeep Arolkar; Deputy Director of Tourism, Dhiraj Wagle; Assistant Director, Department of Tourism, Jayesh Kankonkar; General Manager GTDC, Gavin Dias; Deputy General Manager (Hotels & Marketing), GTDC, Deepak Narvekar; and King Momo, Cedric Da Costa, who symbolically ushered in the festive spirit of Carnival, according to an official release.

Carnival 2026 Schedule and Locations

The festivities will commence with the traditional Curtain Raiser on 13th February 2026 at Porvorim. The celebrations will then move to Panaji on 14th February 2026 with the ceremonial flag-off of the Carnival parade. On 15th February 2026, the vibrant celebrations will take place in Margao, followed by Vasco on 16th February 2026. The festivities will culminate on 17th February 2026 with grand celebrations at Mapusa and Morjim, taking the spirit of Carnival across North Goa.

A Vision of Responsible and Inclusive Celebration

Minister for Tourism, Rohan A. Khaunte stated "Goa Carnival is a celebration of joy, inclusivity, and cultural pride. By taking the festivities across multiple locations, we aim to ensure greater community participation while offering visitors an authentic and memorable Goan experience. Carnival 2026 will continue to reflect our vision of responsible and regenerative tourism, celebrating our traditions while caring for our people and environment."

Director of Tourism, Kedar Naik added "Carnival is one of Goa's most vibrant cultural expressions, and Goa Carnival 2026 has been planned to ensure wider reach, safety, cleanliness, and a high-quality festive experience. Through coordinated celebrations across the State, we aim to present a joyful, well-managed, and culturally rich Carnival for residents and tourists alike."

Budget and Financial Allocations

Managing Director, GTDC, Kuldeep Arolkar highlighted the scale of preparations and support being extended for Carnival 2026, stating "Goa Carnival 2026 is being organised with a total outlay of approximately ₹1.53 crore, which includes ₹48 lakh towards prize money to encourage greater participation and creativity, and ₹1.04 crore towards infrastructure and logistics across all centres. Centre-wise allocations include ₹19 lakh for Porvorim and ₹16 lakh for Morjim, while Panaji, Margao, Vasco and Mapusa have been allocated ₹29.35 lakh towards prize money and infrastructure, ensuring uniform standards of quality, safety, and visitor experience across locations. This structured investment reflects our commitment to delivering a professionally managed, vibrant, and inclusive Carnival across Goa."

Official Jingle and Slogan Unveiled

Adding to the excitement of the upcoming celebrations, the official Carnival Jingle 2026, performed by RhythMix, was unveiled, setting the musical tone for the festivities across the State. This year's Carnival will also echo the vibrant slogan announced by King Momo, "Amche Goem, Amche Lok, Amcho Carnival - Viva Goa, Viva Carnival", capturing the essence of community pride, inclusivity, and collective celebration.

A Celebration of Goan Culture and Responsibility

Each venue will witness colourful float parades, lively performances, music, dance, and an atmosphere of collective celebration that defines the essence of Goa's Carnival. The event brings together communities, artists, performers, and visitors, offering a unique cultural experience that showcases Goa beyond its beaches.

Aligned with the Department of Tourism's vision, Goa Carnival 2026 will emphasise responsible celebration, cleanliness, safety, and community participation, reinforcing the State's commitment to sustainable and regenerative tourism practices. The festivities aim to create joyful experiences while preserving Goa's cultural identity and environmental harmony.

An Invitation to Experience Goan Culture

Goa Tourism invites residents, domestic travellers, and international visitors to be part of this spectacular celebration and experience the vibrant soul of Goa through one of its most cherished festivals. Additional details regarding parade routes, timings, and associated events will be announced shortly. (ANI)

