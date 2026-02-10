LG's Sainik Sahayta Kendra Steps In To Aid Soldiers, Families

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Lieutenant Governor's Sainik Sahayta Kendra has resolved several grievances of serving soldiers and their families, officials said on Tuesday.

Through coordination with various departments, the LG's Sainik Sahayta Kendra has provided time-bound assistance in multiple cases to ensure the welfare of personnel, they said.

In one instance, the Kendra facilitated the resolution of a plea related to martyr's emoluments by coordinating with authorities for prompt action. It also enabled the issuance of a migrant certificate for a serving soldier after receiving a representation through his Commanding Officer. The matter was taken up on priority, resulting in early issuance of the document.

In another case, the Kendra acted on a representation from a serving Agniveer regarding his medical emergency involving his father. The Kendra coordinated with inter-state health authorities to ensure timely treatment at a government facility. The issue was resolved within two days.

Officials said the LG's Sainik Sahayta Kendra is a key initiative aimed at providing welfare support to serving personnel of the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces.