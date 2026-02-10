Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EGA And Century Celebrate Historic Smelter Project, Meet With U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright


2026-02-10 03:16:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emirates Global Aluminium CEO Abdulnasser Bin Kalban (right) and Century Aluminum CEO Jesse Gary (left) met with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright to highlight their partnership to build the country's first primary aluminum smelter in over 45 years. Featuring state-of-the-art smelter technology, the plant is expected to create 5000 jobs and establish Inola, Oklahoma as a hub for critical metal used by American industries.

For EGA
Simon Buerk, +971 56 311 1536,...
For Century Aluminum
Investors: Chad Rigg, 312.696.3132,...
Media: Tawn Earnest, 614.698.6351,...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


