The 2026 CIX Summit Opens The Market

CIX, powered by Elevate, stands as Canada's premier startup awards program and investment summit, uniting Canadian tech founders, global investors, and industry advisors. The upcoming prestigious CIX Summit showcases the nation's most promising emerging, early and growth-stage tech companies, driving new investment deals and fostering innovation. Scheduled for March 25, 2026, in Toronto, the CIX Summit offers unparalleled networking opportunities, one-on-one meetings, and expert advice, featuring the highest concentration of startup executives and capital providers in Canada.

