ZOOMEX Announces Valentine's Month Love Airdrop Engagement Event

Mahe, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Cryptocurrency trading platform ZOOMEX today announced the launch of its month-long "Valentine's Month Love Airdrop Event," a seasonal engagement campaign running from February 6 to February 28, 2026. ZOOMEX said the initiative is structured around predefined platform activities and is intended to support user engagement through a rules-based rewards framework.

Brand Focus: Trust and Long-Term Platform Engagement

ZOOMEX stated that its platform strategy is centered on maintaining consistent service quality and reinforcing long-term user relationships through established operational and compliance frameworks.







Fernando Aranda, a ZOOMEX spokesperson, said the company's ongoing focus is on safety and transparency, adding that the Valentine's Month campaign is designed around structured participation mechanics and user engagement during the event period.

Event Highlights: Multi-Path Participation and Rules-Based Reward Mechanics

The event includes multiple participation paths and lottery-entry mechanics tied to defined activities:

Daily Check-Ins: Entries Based on Task Completion

ZOOMEX has introduced a daily check-in feature designed to support long-term user engagement on the platform. Completing designated tasks during the event grants base lottery entries. ZOOMEX stated that additional bonus entries may apply under system rules for eligible users, with entries accumulated automatically during the campaign window.

Valentine's Week Bonus Multipliers: February 9-15

During Valentine's Week, ZOOMEX stated that users who complete daily check-ins receive additional lottery entries, according to campaign rules.

Community and Social Media Participation

ZOOMEX stated that the campaign includes community and social engagement paths, including:



Community Welcome: New users joining the official community and completing a registration form may receive a blind box lottery chance, subject to rules. Social Media Interaction: Following official social media accounts and participating in designated activities may grant additional lottery chances per week, subject to rules.

Reward Framework



The campaign includes a structured reward framework comprising multiple incentive categories designed to support platform-based engagement and platform features.

Reward components include digital asset distributions involving widely recognized cryptocurrencies, as well as platform-issued vouchers intended to support investment and trading activities. Additional benefits include trading-related vouchers aimed at reducing transaction-related costs for eligible participants, subject to campaign terms.

Ongoing Platform Positioning

ZOOMEX stated that the campaign reflects a themed engagement approach while maintaining a focus on user experience, trust-building mechanisms, and long-term platform interaction. The company added that it plans to continue optimizing its trading environment and platform services.

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across more than 35 countries and regions, offering 700+ trading pairs. Zoomex is guided by its stated values of "Simple × User-Friendly × Fast" and emphasizes fairness, integrity, and transparency.

Zoomex states that it operates a high-performance matching engine with asset and order displays designed to support traceability of trade results. The company also cited its risk management approach and ongoing product optimization efforts.

Zoomex is an official partner of the Haas F1 Team and has a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

In security and compliance, Zoomex stated that it holds regulatory registrations and licenses including Canada MSB, U.S. MSB, U.S. NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and that it has passed security audits conducted by blockchain security firm Hacken. Zoomex stated that it offers flexible identity verification options and an open trading system within its compliance framework.

