New Announcements On PURL To Be Made During NATO Defense Ministerial Whitaker

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That's according to U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, who spoke at an online briefing with accredited journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I want to note the progress that we've made on the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List created by President Trump. PURL enables allies and partners to buy American weapons to keep Ukraine in the fight. PURL strengthens Ukraine's defense while advancing peace efforts by putting the pressure on Russia to come and stay at the negotiating table," said the ambassador.

He noted that in approximately six months since its launch, allies have pledged to buy over $4.5 billion in American weapons to address Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs, and "we expect more announcements at the (NATO defense – ed.) ministerial."

"Through PURL, allies are taking over financial responsibility for Europe's long-term security assistance to Ukraine," the ambassador noted, adding that PURL allows Ukraine to benefit from America's "second to none innovation and technology."

He highlighted three champions of PURL - Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway.

"Not only have these nations contributed in large amounts, but they have also actively galvanized others to follow suit. I want to thank them for their leadership on this initiative and to also encourage all allies to step up and pledge their support," said Whitaker.

On February 12, NATO defense ministers will meet in Brussels where one of the issues they will discuss will be continued support for Ukraine.