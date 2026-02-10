CCS EV Charger For Commercial Fleet Operators Demonstrated At EVCHARGE LIVE UK With UL & CE Options

MENAFN - GetNews) As global fleet electrification accelerates, Shanghai Mida EV Power Co., Ltd. together with Shenzhen Mida EV Power Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Mida New Energy Co. Ltd. showcased their next-generation CCS EV charger for commercial fleet operators at EVCHARGE LIVE UK to demonstrate their mission of offering safer, smarter and globally certified charging solutions for logistics providers, bus operators, municipal fleets, leasing companies and energy operators worldwide.

Fleet Electrification: Sector Outlook and Growth Trends

As cities adopt regulations mandating low-emission mobility, fleet electrification has emerged as one of the world's fastest expanding EV segments. Bus depots, last mile delivery fleets, long haul transport companies, warehouse vehicle operators, taxi services are rapidly migrating onto electric platforms - and analysts predict exponential acceleration over the next five years due to rising ownership numbers, stricter emission regulations and competitive energy-cost benefits.

Fleet operators increasingly view electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure as an asset class that safeguards business continuity while cutting operating expenditures, with rapid-charging capability, energy optimization, network interoperability and stable power under high utilization conditions becoming investment priorities for multi-vehicle hubs.

Meanwhile, fleet-focused CCS charging is rapidly progressing. Smart load management, scalable architecture, bidirectional energy capability (V2G), liquid cooling for thermal reliability and digital maintenance solutions have become core expectations rather than upgrades; governments in Europe, China, India, Japan and the U.S. are expediting subsidy programs and standards legislation that further support adoption.

As such, MIDA EV Power continues to align its technology roadmap with the dynamic global commercial fleet charging ecosystem--drawing on decades of industrial manufacturing expertise and international technical collaboration. Their presence at EVCHARGE LIVE UK marks an important step in providing scalable CCS solutions tailored for high-duty operational environments.

Certification Strength, UK Demonstration, and Global Standard Recognition

MIDA EV Power's competitive DNA is its commitment to internationally recognized compliance and technical reliability. All MIDA products--Mobile Ev Charging Station s, portable DC chargers, split-type DC stations, wall-mounted units, and floor-standing fast chargers--are certified under CE, FCC, ETL, TUV UL CB standards.

Certifications go beyond compliance: they validate safety, electromagnetic stability, performance consistency and interoperability within regulated markets. For fleet integrators this reduces installation risks while speeding permitting processes and increasing project viability over long-term operational contracts.

MIDA's participation at EVCHARGE LIVE UK shows its dedication to engaging international operators, policymakers, and infrastructure planners. At the exhibition, MIDA showcased their CCS fast-charging portfolio which offers both UL and CE configuration options - giving attendees insight into future investments on:

Depot-grade high-power charging.

Scalable bidirectional charging architecture

Modular designs for ease of maintenance

Thermal regulation using liquid-cooling technologies

Energy conversion efficiencies conform to international standards

MIDA's attendance at EVCHARGE LIVE UK showcases its increasing prominence across European EV markets. MIDA is recognized as an essential technology partner by utilities, OEMs, fleet operators, integrators and charging network providers alike.

MIDA EV Power's Core Enterprise Advantages: Trust of Global OEMs

Beyond certifications and exhibition appearances, MIDA EV Power's greatest assets lie within its product philosophy, manufacturing architecture, and energy-technology expertise.

MIDA stands out as an expert EVSE manufacturer by managing design, module manufacturing, testing and system integration as part of one organizational structure; this ensures superior consistency and durability across its charging solution lines.

Shanghai Mida New Energy's portfolio features mobile EV charging stations, portable DC units, wall-mounted and floor-standing fast chargers with split-type solutions, bidirectional power modules designed by Shanghai Mida New Energy for bidirectional power conversion and V2G-ready system capability - among others.

MIDA's excellence is validated by long-standing recognition from industry leaders like TOYOTA, ABB, RIVIAN, VINFAST and OKAYA as well as other Fortune-level enterprises. These partnerships don't result from marketing campaigns--they are earned through engineering performance, technical collaboration and consistent after sales support.

MIDA provides complete turnkey project solutions, from AC charging systems and DC charging platforms, energy management configuration services and fleet operator scaling - including pilot phase to nationwide deployments without switching technology vendors - at every stage.

MIDA solutions are built for reliability, safety and energy optimization - key elements in the long-term costs associated with operating high-usage fleet depots. Their liquid-cooled charging modules help mitigate heat fatigue; bidirectional systems support emerging energy storage business models; while their smart modular design reduces maintenance downtime.

MIDA is a globally focused enterprise. Its products can be found across the US, EU, Japan, South Korea and India, providing MIDA with valuable insight into varied grid conditions, compliance environments and operator expectations - qualities invaluable for commercial fleet customers looking for long-term infrastructure solutions.

Shanghai Mida Cable Group Limited and its affiliated EV charging technology manufacturers - Shanghai Mida EV Power Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Mida EV Power Co. Ltd. and Shanghai Mida New Energy Co. Ltd - is an industry-leading EV charging technology manufacturer offering CCS fleet charging, Mobile Ev Charger s, portable DC equipment solutions, AC infrastructure solutions and bidirectional charging technologies with CE, FCC, ETL TUV UL certifications for every product they make.

MIDA EV Power's longstanding relationships with leading automotive and energy companies and recognition from fleet charging markets worldwide allow it to expand globally in global EV fleet charging markets--advancing energy sustainability with intelligent, safe and reliable charging systems.

