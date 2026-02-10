Brooklynone Productions Presents North American Premiere Of New Love This March

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- brooklynONE productions will present the North American premiere of New Love, the internationally performed play by Adam Szymkowicz, this March at the Tom Kane Theatre in Industry City.

After productions abroad that have resonated with audiences through their emotional honesty and sharp humor, New Love makes its North American debut in Brooklyn in a production that leans fully into intimacy, vulnerability, and audience connection. Directed by Christy Hall, the production stars Brianna Espinal and Isaiah Rothstein as Suze and Miles, two New York actors navigating romance, ambition, fear, and emotional risk while rehearsing a play together.

Told through a fast-moving series of scenes set across New York City-from bars and bedrooms to rehearsal halls and public spaces-New Love is a smart, funny, and deeply human exploration of what it means to pursue connection while carrying the weight of past relationships, professional uncertainty, and the fear of not being“enough.”

This production culminates in a live audience choice that determines the play's final moments. Rather than functioning as a novelty, the moment invites the audience to step into the same emotional crossroads faced by the characters, reinforcing the play's central question: when connection feels risky, do we choose safety or vulnerability?

Director Christy Hall, a frequent collaborator with brooklynONE known for immersive and site-specific work, brings her signature clarity and emotional precision to the production.

“BrooklynONE has a scrappy, electric energy that's about getting to the emotional truth of a story,” said Hall.“New Love lives in that vulnerable space where connection feels terrifying and necessary at the same time, and this company is the perfect home for it.”

Artistic Director Anthony Marino sees the interactive ending as a natural extension of the play's themes.

“This play already asks the audience to constantly wonder what these two people should do,” said Marino.“Letting the audience make that final choice doesn't change the story-it completes it. You're no longer watching from a distance. You're part of the decision.”

Isaiah Rothstein is an actor and writer based in Brooklyn. His recent credits include the films What Brings Us Together, Quit Deacon Me Around, and Get The Picture, as well as stage work in As You Like It, SubUrbia, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Romeo & Juliet.

Brianna Espinal brings depth, humor, and emotional honesty to the role of Suze, continuing brooklynONE's commitment to actor-driven storytelling and contemporary voices.

Founded in Brooklyn, now in its 20th season, brooklynONE productions is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit performing arts and events company dedicated to producing accessible, adventurous theatre while supporting artists at every stage of their careers. Known for its DIY spirit and ambitious programming, brooklynONE has become a vital hub for new work and community-centered storytelling in New York City.

New Love runs in March at the Tom Kane Theatre at Industry City. Tickets and additional information are available at