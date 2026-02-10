403
Bloomberg Hires Ex-CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam As Global Public Policy Lead
(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON - Bloomberg has hired former Commodity Futures Trading Commission chairman Rostin Behnam as global head of public policy and corporate affairs, effective immediately.
In the role, Behnam will lead Bloomberg's US government relations work, overseeing engagement with federal and state policymakers and regulators. He will also work with corporate clients and partner with Bloomberg's public policy, legal, business and communications teams across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Bloomberg said Behnam will support the company's engagement on issues including financial regulation, data standards, emerging technologies and sustainability.
Behnam served as CFTC chairman from 2021 to 2025 after previously serving as a commissioner. Before joining the agency, he held senior roles in the US Senate. Bloomberg also noted that Behnam is an independent member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's board of governors and a distinguished fellow at Georgetown University's Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy.
“Russ is a trusted voice at the intersection of markets and public policy,” said Bloomberg CEO Vlad Kliatchko.“He understands how regulation, technology, and data shape real-world markets, offering an incredibly valuable perspective to our clients and policymakers.”
