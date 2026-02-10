Visit Qatar Announces Shakira Live In Doha At Stadium 974

Visit Qatar has announced that global music icon Shakira will perform in Doha as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, with a one-night-only concert taking place on April 1 at Stadium 974.

The record-breaking stadium tour follows the global success of Shakira's 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran that marked one of the most talked about cultural moments in international pop music, receiving rave reviews and a Grammy win for Best Latin Album.

The album is a dazzling testament to her resilience and strength, as well as music's power to transform the most trying experiences into precious moments.

The Doha show will deliver a large-scale production, featuring the songs that defined her career across decades, from Latin pop anthems to global crossover hits, alongside standout tracks from her latest album.