EssexBio Bolsters Commitment to Ophthalmology Innovation at APAO 2026 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Essex Bio-Technology Limited (“EssexBio” or the“Company”; Stock Code: 1061) today announces its successful participation in the 41st Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress (APAO 2026), held from 5 to 8 February 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

APAO 2026 drew an impressive crowd of approximately 11,000 ophthalmologist and industry professionals from the Asia-Pacific region. APAO 2026 provided an excellence platform for Essexbio to showcase our key ophthalmology products and research pipeline. Our team engaged with attendees at our booth, highlighting the Company's growing presence and commitment to advancing eye care innovations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Notably, Essexbio was selected for an oral presentation for its poster,“Anatomical and Patient-Reported Outcomes of Bevacizumab Versus Ranibizumab in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration: The AURA-1 Study”. The presentation underscored the Company's ongoing clinical advancements in anti-VEGF therapies for wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), building on its Phase III data for its bevacizumab candidate (EB12-20145P).

Additionally, EssexBio was the sole sponsor of the APAO Young Ophthalmologists (YO) event, demonstrating its dedication to nurturing future leaders in ophthalmology. Through the EssexBio Academy, we support professional development and knowledge sharing amongst emerging talents in the field.

About EssexBio (1061)

EssexBio is a bio-pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercialises genetically engineered therapeutic b-bFGF, with six commercialised biologics currently marketed in China. Additionally, the Company has a diverse portfolio of commercialised preservative-free unit-dose eye drops, Shilishun(R)) (Iodized Lecithin Capsules) and others, which are principally prescribed for wound healing and diseases in Ophthalmology and Dermatology. These products are marketed and sold through approximately 14,100 hospitals, supported by the Company's 46 regional offices in China. Leveraging its in-house R&D platform in growth factor and antibody technology, EssexBio maintains a robust pipeline of projects in various clinical stages, covering a wide range of fields and indications.