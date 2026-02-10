World Governments Summit 2027 Date Announced, Following Largest-Ever Global Participation

MENAFN - AETOSWire) Under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Governments Summit concluded in Dubai with its largest-ever participation, featuring more than 6,250 attendees.

A Global Platform Convening Global Leaders

Held in Dubai from 3 to 5 February, the World Governments Summit 2026 convened decision-makers, thought leaders and experts from across sectors, reinforcing the summit's role as a global platform for shaping the future of governance.

This unprecedented gathering featured representatives from more than 150 governments, over 700 CEOs, more than 500 ministers, and 60 heads of state. It also welcomed more than 87 Nobel laureates and internationally recognised scientists, alongside 80+ international organisations and research centres.

Presidents and other global leaders convened to engage in high-profile strategic discussions. Sessions included“Is the Next Decade African?” where African presidents outlined their vision for the coming decade;“The Geopolitical Reset” with Dr. Anwar Gargash and Mike Pompeo; and“A Conversation with the President of the Swiss Confederation” outlining strategic global priorities.

High-Impact Announcements and Strategic Milestones

During its 13th edition, the summit hosted more than 445 dialogue sessions involving over 450 global figures, alongside 25 global forums and more than 45 ministerial and high-level meetings.

The summit featured several high-impact announcements, including the launch of the OPENSCI initiative at the World Laureates Summit; a partnership between Dubai's Roads and Transport Authoirty and Elon Musk's The Boring Company to advance the Dubai Loop passenger tunnel project; the unveiling of the world's largest AI chip; the announcement of autonomous transit pods in partnership with Glydways as part of Dubai's next-generation mobility plans; and new sustainability initiatives, including plans to adopt the“sponge city” model to strengthen urban climate resilience, alongside a broader wave of agreements and initiatives.

Looking Ahead to WGS 2027

Building on this momentum, the summit's next edition is scheduled to take place from 1 to 3 February 2027, with an aim to continue shaping the future of governments and societies worldwide.

