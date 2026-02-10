403
BTC/USD Forex Signal 10/02: Bitcoin Eyes $75,000 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 75,000. Add a stop-loss at 65,000. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit 65,000. Add a stop-loss at 75,000.
Still, the ongoing Bitcoin recovery may not last for long as the Crypto Fear and Greed Index remained at the extreme fear zone of 9. Also, Bitcoin's volume and futures open interest remained low.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewBTC/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily timeframe chart shows that the BTC/USD pair rebounded from a low of 60,200 on Friday last week to the current 70,900.It has formed a small bullish flag pattern, a common bullish continuation sign in technical analysis. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has moved from a low of 17 to the current 35 and is pointing upwards.Similarly, the two lines of the Stochastic Oscillator have continued rising and are nearing the neutral point of 50.Therefore, the pair will likely continue rising as bulls target the key resistance level at 75,000. However, a drop below the year-to-date low of 60,200 will invalidate the bullish outlook.Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
