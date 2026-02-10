MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Industrial SalesLeads announced today the Food & Beverage new planned capital project spending report for January 2026. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. January 2026 recorded 48 new planned projects, a decline that returns activity to the previous year's lowest level, last seen in May 2025. May 2025 also posted 48 projects, 2026 begins at the same low point.



Image caption: New Food and Beverage Planned Projects Return to May 2025 Levels.

The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT TYPE



Processing Facilities – 27 New Projects Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 23 New Projects

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY



New Construction – 16 New Projects

Expansion – 16 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 20 New Projects Plant Closing – 4 New Projects

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)



New York – 7

California – 6

Texas – 6

Florida – 3

Michigan – 3

Ohio – 3

Arizona – 2

Iowa – 2

Illinois – 2 Indiana – 2

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of January, our research team identified 2 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by La Colombe, who is planning to invest $479 for the expansion of their processing and warehouse facility in NORTON SHORES, MI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TOP 10 TRACKED FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECTS

LOUISIANA:

Global retail chain is planning to invest $330 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their 1.3 million sf distribution center in OPELOUSAS, LA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Agricultural and renewable fuels company is planning to invest $60 million for the expansion of their ethanol processing facility in LOGANSPORT, IN. Completion is slated for Summer 2027.

OKLAHOMA:

Beverage distributor is planning to invest $37 million for the construction of a 260,000 sf warehouse and office facility at 13412 E Admiral Place S in TULSA, OK. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

FLORIDA:

Brewery is planning to invest $30 million for the renovations and equipment upgrades on their production facility at 1 Busch Dr. and their manufacturing facility at 1100 Ellis Rd. in JACKSONVILLE, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

KENTUCKY:

Nutritional supplement mfr. is planning to invest $26 million for the expansion, renovations, and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in ERLANGER, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

FLORIDA:

Grocery retail chain is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 1 million sf distribution center at 15500 W. Beaver St. in BALDWIN, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

OHIO:

Specialty food processing company has recently agreed to pre-lease a 327,000 sf distribution center at 880 Hilliard Rome Rd. in COLUMBUS, OH. Completion is slated for late 2026.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Egg producer is planning for the construction of a 124,000 sf processing facility at 340 Eby Chiques Rd. in RAPHO TWP., PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OHIO:

Food product distributor is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 100,000 sf warehouse at 6575 Davis Industrial Pkwy in SOLON, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEBRASKA:

Pet food mfr. is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 60,000 sf processing facility in FALLS CITY, NE. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for early Fall 2026.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at .

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:



Industrial Manufacturing

Plastics

Food and Beverage

Metals

Power Generation

Pulp Paper and Wood

Oil and Gas

Mining and Aggregates

Chemical

Research and Development

Distribution and Supply Chain

Pipelines

Pharmaceutical

Industrial Buildings

Waste Water Treatment Data Centers

Learn more:

Blog:

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.