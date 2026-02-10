Whatfix Doubles Down On Healthcare With AI-Powered Suite To Erase The EHR Burden And Enable Clinicians To Focus On Patient Care

Whatfix, the global leader in digital adoption platforms (DAP), today announced the official launch of its Healthcare Industry Vertical, dedicated to transforming the clinician experience by leveraging AI to simplify complex Electronic Health Record (EHR) and clinical software systems.



Despite massive technology investments, the healthcare market continues to struggle with the usability of EHRs. Clinicians spend an estimated one-third to one-half of their workday interacting with these systems, directly leading to high rates of burnout. Usability scores for many top EHRs rank in the bottom tier of all software systems, linking technical complexity to professional dissatisfaction and gaps in care delivery.



Having served select healthcare organizations over the years, Whatfix has built deep expertise in navigating these complex workflows. This launch represents a decision to double down on that knowledge to better serve the industry and drive greater adoption of EHRs, patient portals, and billing systems, ensuring clinicians spend less time navigating software complexities and more time delivering patient care.



“Whatfix believes technology in healthcare must serve people first, clinicians and patients alike,” said Khadim Batti, CEO and Co-founder of Whatfix. “Our healthcare launch, expanding on our work in Life Sciences, reflects our commitment to improving care through digital adoption. We are not just entering a new market; we are building our success to solve the critical EHR usability crisis that is contributing to burnout across the care spectrum.”



The new Healthcare Vertical provides a comprehensive suite of solutions, including Digital Adoption Platform (DAP), Mirror for simulated and AI-Roleplay training, and Product Analytics, all seamlessly powered by Screensense, Whatfix's proprietary AI technology. Screensense integrates throughout the clinician's workflow to interpret application context and user intent, providing intelligent content creation, real-time guidance, and adaptive user support at the moment of need. This powerful combination allows healthcare institutions to overcome fragmented workflows, enhance patient safety, and minimize human error.



Whatfix's early work in the sector has already demonstrated significant improvements, reclaiming valuable time for patient interaction. Results achieved with customers include:



113 hours saved every week for therapists, redirected toward patient care.

10x faster provider onboarding for online portals and appointment systems. 100% accuracy achieved in patient billing workflows.



Fox Rehabilitation, an early customer whose success helped inform this launch, highlights the immediate impact of in-app support. Dr. Rachel Reed, Occupational Therapist and Director of Enterprise Systems, notes,“We have utilized the AI QuickRead in our self-help so that our team members and clinicians can go into the self-help that's integrated in the EHR system and ask it a question... It will read through what's in our self-help and generate a response for them, consolidating a quick read response and linking any of the articles.”



Investing in the Future of Healthcare

To execute on this vision, Whatfix is making a significant investment in a specialized, full-lifecycle team of healthcare experts, including customer support specialists, implementation consultants, and product developers, dedicated to supporting this vertical and specializing in its unique regulatory and workflow challenges.



Whatfix will showcase its AI-powered healthcare solutions at HIMSS 2026, where attendees can experience how the platform simplifies EHR adoption and clinician workflows. Visit Whatfix at Booth 464 (Venetian, Level 2) to see live demos or learn more and register here.



About Whatfix

Whatfix is an AI platform advancing the“userization” of enterprise applications, empowering companies to maximize the ROI of their digital investments. Powered by a proprietary AI engine ScreenSense, Whatfix continuously interprets application workflow context and user intent to boost user productivity, ensure process compliance, and elevate user experience across applications and AI agents. The product portfolio includes a Digital Adoption Platform (DAP), Mirror for hands-on system simulation and AI Roleplay based training, and Product and AI agent analytics for no-code insights. With seven offices across the US, India, UK, Germany, Singapore, and Australia, Whatfix supports 700+ enterprises, including 80+ Fortune 500s like Shell, Schneider Electric, and UPS Supply Chain Solutions. Backed by investors such as Warburg Pincus, Softbank Vision Fund 2, Dragoneer, Peak XV Partners, Eight Roads, and Cisco Investments, software clicks with Whatfix.



For more information, visit the Whatfix website.