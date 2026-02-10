Yokogawa And Anybotics Partner To Integrate Robot Management Software With Anymal Inspection Robots

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Yokogawa Electric, a Japan-based multinational specializing in industrial control and automation, and ANYbotics, a Swiss provider of industrial inspection robots, have signed a partnership agreement which will see Yokogawa's OpreX Robot Management Core software integrated with the software stack of ANYbotics' lineup of ANYmal robots, including the ANYmal X explosion-proof robot.

By integrating the management of explosion- and non-explosion-proof robots that conduct autonomous inspections of industrial facilities, the two companies aim to develop new opportunities in the oil & gas, power, and metals industries.

OpreX Robot Management Core is a key product in Yokogawa's robot solutions. The software helps customers maintain their facilities more safely and efficiently by integrating the management of various types of robots that perform plant maintenance tasks conventionally carried out by humans.

When connected to plant control systems, the data acquired can be used to issue instructions to robots, thus enabling the first step to be taken toward autonomous plant operations. The latest version of OpreX Robot Management Core supports ANYmal and will integrate with ANYbotics' existing proprietary software stack.

ANYmal is an autonomous and remotely operable four-legged inspection robot equipped with high-quality sensors that enable super-human sensing capabilities.

ANYbotics says it is the leading quadruped robot built from the ground up specifically for inspections in harsh industrial environments. It is IP67-rated and fully protected against water and dust ingress.

ANYbotics offers two models: ANYmal D, designed for highly mobile and autonomous inspections in both indoor and outdoor industrial settings, and ANYmal X, the world's first explosion-proof legged inspection robot certified for use in ATEX and IECEx Zone 1 environments.

ANYbotics has conducted several deployments of its prototype ANYmal X, which will formally launch later this year.

Dr Péter Fankhauser, CEO of ANYbotics, says:“This collaboration marks an important milestone in our growth strategy, particularly as we expand further into the energy markets across Asia and the Middle East – regions with strong demand for innovative inspection solutions in hazardous areas.

“By integrating Yokogawa's OpreX Robot Management Core software with our ANYmal robots, we're delivering a fully integrated solution that allows industrial operators to improve safety, reduce downtime, and drive operational excellence.”

Masaharu Maeda, Yokogawa Electric vice president, executive officer, and head of the company's solutions business division, says:“Through the integrated use of the OpreX Robot Management Core software with ANYbotics' hazardous environment-proof robot technology, we will take advantage of our extensive global network to provide comprehensive support covering all phases of our customers' robotics implementation, from planning to operation and maintenance.

“Furthermore, by combining it with our company's AI-based OpreX Plant Image Analyzer, we will contribute to promoting the digitalization of inspection work.”