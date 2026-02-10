Qatar Participates In 49Th Session Of IFAD's Governing Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: The State of Qatar took part in the 49th session of the Governing Council of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in Rome, Italy.

The State of Qatar was represented at the meetings by the Minister of State for International Cooperation, HE Dr. Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

In her address, Her Excellency stated that this year's meetings, under the theme "From Farm to Market: Investing with Young Entrepreneurs," reflect a fundamental truth that the future of food security depends on empowering young people in rural communities to be producers, innovators, and leaders of change in food systems.

Highlighting that the State of Qatar has been a founding member of IFAD since the late 1970s, driven by its belief in the importance of agricultural development and rural transformation, she expressed Qatar's pride in the institutional maturity IFAD has achieved and its tangible ability to improve the lives of small producers and rural communities, in line with the vision of the wise leadership that places people at the heart of development efforts.

Her Excellency emphasised that the State of Qatar has made food security a national priority and a key pillar of its international cooperation. Through its partnerships and development programs, it continues to support the building of more resilient food systems, enhance local production, and assist communities in facing climate and economic challenges in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Noting that the meetings were being held amidst increasing global challenges, including resource scarcity, climate change, and supply chain disruptions, the Minister of State for International Cooperation said that these challenges simultaneously present a real opportunity to unleash the potential of young people in rural areas, empowering them to become entrepreneurs and innovators in the agriculture and food sector.

Out of this conviction, she said, the State of Qatar's partnership with the Fund focuses on three main pillars: strengthening resilient food systems, enabling young entrepreneurs to transition from farm to market, and accelerating innovation and digital transformation in the agricultural sector.

She added that the State of Qatar views the IFAD as a key partner in translating international commitments into tangible impact on the ground., noting that the shared mission is clear: to empower rural families, support youth, and build more resilient and equitable food systems.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation emphasied that investing in productive youth is an investment in the future of all humanity, and that the State of Qatar will continue to work with IFAD and all partners to ensure that rural youth have the opportunities that enable them to be active participants and leaders in global food systems.