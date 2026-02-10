Japan Provides Over $6M To Support Polio Eradication In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Japan has donated $6.26 million to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to support efforts to eradicate the polio virus in Afghanistan.

Addressing a ceremony in Kabul, Japan's Ambassador, Masamoto Kenichi, said it was an honour to attend the signing of the polio eradication project agreement.

He said the assistance was being provided through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), while UNICEF would implement the project in Afghanistan.

The ambassador explained that the project aims to carry out routine polio vaccinations and national immunisation campaigns across all 34 provinces, covering more than 17 million boys and girls.

He added:“Today's ceremony is not merely a signing event, but the beginning of actions that will protect Afghan children from polio. It renews our commitment to safeguarding their health and future, and to building a healthy and strong society.”

He reaffirmed Japan's commitment to standing with the Afghan people in efforts to permanently eradicate polio.

Meanwhile, UNICEF's Deputy Representative in Afghanistan, Andrea James, said the project would provide polio and other vaccines to children under the age of five.

She said the assistance reflected Japan's long-term support for Afghanistan's health sector and would help advance global efforts to eliminate the virus.

She added:“Eradicating polio in Afghanistan is possible, but only if every child is vaccinated during every campaign. The continued support of the Government and people of Japan enables us to make this possible and ensures vaccines reach the most vulnerable children, particularly in remote areas. Through sustained commitment and uninterrupted vaccination, we can protect children and end polio in Afghanistan once and for all.”

JICA Chief Representative in Afghanistan, Sota Tosaka, said that under the new agreement, JICA would continue cooperating with UNICEF to strengthen routine immunisation and support polio eradication efforts.

He expressed hope that the new initiative would help eliminate polio in Afghanistan and promote the wellbeing of all Afghans.

kk/sa