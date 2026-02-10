Rezolve Ai To Host Investor Call On February 12, 2026 To Unpack Transformational Reward Loyalty Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic acquisition adds a profitable, scaled engagement and commerce media platform powering global banks and leading retailers accelerating Rezolve Ai's path to sustained revenue growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, today announced that it will host an Investor Call before market open on Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its completed acquisition of Reward Loyalty UK Limited, a strategically significant transaction that materially expands Rezolve Ai's profitable revenue base and global reach.

The call will provide investors with a detailed overview of how the acquisition strengthens Rezolve Ai's end-to-end commerce media and personalized engagement capabilities across major banking and retail ecosystems, while accelerating scale, margin expansion, and long-term shareholder value creation.

Investor Call Details

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

T ime: 8:30 a.m. ET (before market open)

A live webcast of the conference call can be found on Rezolve Ai's Investor Relations website at . Participants can also join by registering through the webcast link (here ). A replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the call on the Company's Investor Relations website.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit .

