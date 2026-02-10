Festi Hf.: Annual General Meeting March 5, 2026
Enclosed is the notice of the Annual General Meeting with its' agenda, proposals for the meeting, Remuneration Policy and the reports of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee.
Further information regarding the Annual General Meeting and documents can be accessed on the Company's website:
For further information please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi hf. (... )
Attachments
-
Festi hf. - Notice of AGM 2026
Festi hf. - Dagskrá og tillögur fyrir aðalfund 5. mars 2026
Skýrsla starfskjaranefndar Festi hf., dags. 2. febrúar 2026
Skýrsla tilnefningarnefndar Festi hf. til aðalfundar 2026, dags. 10. febrúar 2026
Starfskjarastefna Festi hf. - tillaga til aðalfundar 2026
