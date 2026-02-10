Festi Hf.: Annual General Meeting March 5, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors of Festi hf. hereby announces that the Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on Thursday March 5, 2025, at 10.00 at the Company's headquarters at Dalvegur 10 – 14, Kópavogur.

Enclosed is the notice of the Annual General Meeting with its' agenda, proposals for the meeting, Remuneration Policy and the reports of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee.

Further information regarding the Annual General Meeting and documents can be accessed on the Company's website:

For further information please contact Ásta S. Fjeldsted, CEO of Festi hf. (... )

Attachments



Festi hf. - Notice of AGM 2026

Festi hf. - Dagskrá og tillögur fyrir aðalfund 5. mars 2026

Skýrsla starfskjaranefndar Festi hf., dags. 2. febrúar 2026

Skýrsla tilnefningarnefndar Festi hf. til aðalfundar 2026, dags. 10. febrúar 2026 Starfskjarastefna Festi hf. - tillaga til aðalfundar 2026