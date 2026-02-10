403
Fluoramics Introduces Poly-UTM Thread Tape - A PTFE/PFAS-Free Polyurethane Pipe Tape Solution
Fluoramics, a leader in specialty coatings, lubricants, and sealing technologies, today announced the release of Poly-U Thread Tape, an innovative polyurethane-based thread seal tape that is completely PTFE and PFAS free.
Poly-U Thread Seal Tape was developed to meet growing market demand for high-performance sealing solutions that avoid fluoropolymers and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), while still delivering reliable sealing, chemical resistance, and ease of installation. The new tape provides a clean, conformable seal for threaded connections across a wide range of industrial, commercial, and maintenance applications. Poly-U Thread Tape is compatible with many chemicals used in water treatment, bottled gas, industrial, aerospace, and automotive markets. For a list of compatible chemicals, see the product's Technical Data Sheet.
“Customers are increasingly seeking effective alternatives to traditional PTFE thread seal tapes,” said Gregg Reick, Fluoramics' President.“Poly-U Thread Tape answers that need by combining dependable sealing performance with a polyurethane formulation that contains no PTFE or PFAS.”
Key benefits of Poly-U Thread Tape include:
. PTFE/PFAS free formulation
. Durable polyurethane construction for consistent sealing
. Excellent conformability for tight, leak-free threaded joints
. Clean application with no curing time
. Suitable for use in a broad range of industrial and maintenance environments
. Oxygen tested @1500 psi and 6000 psi (ASTM G72)
Poly-U Thread Tape expands Fluoramics' portfolio of advanced, application-driven solutions designed to help customers meet performance, regulatory, and environmental objectives without compromise.
Poly-U Thread Seal Tape is available immediately and is available in widths of 1⁄4”, 1⁄2”, and 3⁄4”. For more information, technical data, or samples, visit or contact Fluoramics directly at.... For a short period of time, Fluoramics is offering a free sample consisting of three 10" long tape strips in various widths. Free samples can be ordered here.
About Fluoramics, Inc.
Founded in 1967, Fluoramics, Inc. is a privately held manufacturer specializing in advanced technologies, including specialty coatings, lubricants, sealants, and corrosion control products. Fluoramics partners with customers worldwide to develop innovative solutions for demanding applications across industrial, aerospace, automotive, and consumer markets.
