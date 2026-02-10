Azurity Pharmaceuticals Announces ARYNTATM (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate) Oral Solution, CII

“Azurity Pharmaceuticals is proud to offer Arynta as an option for patients who need or prefer an oral liquid and are seeking flexibility in their treatment options,” said Ronald Scarboro, CEO of Azurity Pharmaceuticals.

In pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials that evaluated the efficacy and safety of lisdexamfetamine across pediatric and adult patient populations, lisdexamfetamine demonstrated statistically significant efficacy for the core symptoms of hyperactive-impulsive and inattention in ADHD.1 As a prodrug of amphetamine, Arynta delivers reliable symptom control for up to 13 hours in children and up to 14 hours in adults, and its safety and tolerability profile is similar to that of other stimulant medication.1-5

Azurity Pharmaceuticals is committed to serving overlooked patients, including those who have difficulty swallowing capsules or prefer a liquid form. It is reported that approximately 70% of children and about 30% of adolescents refuse or have difficulty swallowing tablets or capsules.6 Certain patient populations are more impacted than others. For example, about 40% of children with autism also have ADHD and many children with autism struggle with food texture hypersensitivity, which can make taking medication in capsule and sprinkle form a challenge.7-10 Arynta helps to address this need as part of Azurity's innovative dose-form solutions.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

ARYNTATM (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) Oral Solution, CII

ARYNTA is a central nervous system (CNS) stimulant indicated for the treatment of:



Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older. Moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults.

Limitations of Use:



Pediatric patients with ADHD younger than 6 years of age experienced more long-term weight loss than patients 6 years and older. ARYNTA is not indicated or recommended for weight loss. Use of other sympathomimetic drugs for weight loss has been associated with serious cardiovascular adverse events. The safety and effectiveness of ARYNTA for the treatment of obesity have not been established.

WARNING: ABUSE, MISUSE, AND ADDICTION

ARYNTA has a high potential for abuse and misuse, which can lead to the development of a substance use disorder, including addiction. Misuse and abuse of CNS stimulants, including ARYNTA, can result in overdose and death [see Overdosage (10)], and this risk is increased with higher doses or unapproved methods of administration, such as snorting or injection.

Before prescribing ARYNTA, assess each patient's risk for abuse, misuse, and addiction. Educate patients and their families about these risks, proper storage of the drug, and proper disposal of any unused drug. Throughout ARYNTA treatment, reassess each patient's risk of abuse, misuse, and addiction and frequently monitor for signs and symptoms of abuse, misuse, and addiction [see Warnings and Precautions (5.1), Drug Abuse and Dependence (9.2)].

ADDITIONAL IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not take ARYNTA if you or your child are:



Allergic to amphetamine products or any of the ingredients in ARYNTA.

Taking, or have stopped taking in the last 14 days, a medicine called Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor (MAOI). Being treated with the antibiotic linezolid or intravenous methylene blue.

What are the possible side effects of ARYNTA?

ARYNTA may cause serious side effects, including:



Abuse, misuse, and addiction: ARYNTA has a high chance for abuse and misuse and may lead to substance use problems, including addiction. Misuse and abuse of ARYNTA, other amphetamine containing medicines, and methylphenidate containing medicines, can lead to overdose and death. The risk of overdose and death is increased with higher doses of ARYNTA or when it is used in ways that are not approved, such as snorting or injection.



Your healthcare provider should check you or your child's risk for abuse, misuse, and addiction before starting treatment with ARYNTA and will monitor you or your child during treatment.



ARYNTA may lead to physical dependence after prolonged use, even if taken as directed by your healthcare provider.

Tell your healthcare provider if you or your child have ever abused or been dependent on alcohol, prescription medicines, or street drugs.

Risks for people with serious heart disease: Sudden death has happened in people who have heart defects or other serious heart disease.

Your provider should check you or your child carefully for heart problems before starting treatment with ARYNTA. Tell your healthcare provider if you or your child have any heart problems, heart disease, or heart defects.

Increased blood pressure and heart rate:

Your healthcare provider should check you or your child's blood pressure and heart rate regularly during treatment with ARYNTA.

Mental (psychiatric) problems:



new or worse behavior and thought problems



new or worse bipolar illness new psychotic symptoms (such as hearing voices, or seeing or believing things that are not real) or new manic symptoms

Tell your healthcare provider about any mental problems you or your child have or about a family history of suicide, bipolar illness, or depression.



Slowing of growth (height and weight) in children: Children should have their height and weight checked often during treatment with ARYNTA. ARYNTA treatment may be stopped if your child is not growing or gaining weight as expected.

Circulation problems in fingers and toes (Peripheral Vasculopathy, including Raynaud's phenomenon): Signs and symptoms may include:



fingers or toes may feel numb, cool, painful fingers or toes may change color from pale, to blue, to red

Tell your healthcare provider if you or your child have numbness, pain, skin color change, or sensitivity to temperature in your fingers or toes.

Serotonin Syndrome: A potentially life-threatening problem called serotonin syndrome may happen when ARYNTA is taken with certain other medicines. Stop taking ARYNTA and call your healthcare provider or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away if you or your child develop any of the following signs and symptoms of serotonin syndrome: