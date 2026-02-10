KBC Group Finalises Acquisition Of Business Lease Czech Republic And Slovakia

The transaction, originally announced on 23 October 2025, has received all necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Antimonopoly Office of the Slovak Republic and Czech Republic.

The total consideration for the deal amounts to 72 million euros and has only an immaterial impact on KBC Group's robust capital position (a reduction of just 4 basis points on KBC Group's unfloored fully loaded CET1 ratio).

With this acquisition, KBC Group significantly expands its leasing activities in Central Europe and strengthens its market position in both the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The integration of Business Lease with ČSOB Leasing will create a leading fleet management and operational leasing provider-managing approximately 15,000 vehicles in the Czech Republic (top 5 player) and around 10,000 vehicles in Slovakia (top 3 player).

Following the completion of the transaction, ČSOB Leasing Czech Republic and ČSOB Leasing Slovakia become the new parent companies of Business Lease Czech Republic and Slovakia. The next steps in the integration process will be determined in due course.

To ensure a seamless transition, the Business Lease brand name will initially remain in use. In the meantime, with the full support of ČSOB Leasing in both countries, Business Lease will continue to honour its commitments and provide the highest level of professional service to all customers, who do not need to take any action as a result of this transaction.

Johan Thijs, CEO of KBC Group, welcomes the closing:"By joining forces with Business Lease, we're accelerating our growth and setting new standards for mobility in Central Europe. This partnership empowers us to deliver smarter, more sustainable leasing solutions for our customers and strengthens our position in both markets."

Aleš Blažek, CEO of KBC Group's Czech Division, adds:“The integration of Business Lease's flexible mobility solutions with our existing leasing expertise and strong customer base will significantly enhance our market presence and service offering. With our combined fleet, we are not only becoming a top 5 player in the Czech operational leasing market, but also reinforcing our commitment to innovation and customer-centric mobility solutions."

Daniel Kollár, CEO of KBC Group's Slovak Division, comments:“This strategic acquisition further strengthens our leadership in the Slovak leasing market, particularly in operational leasing, where we will become an even stronger partner for the logistical needs of Slovak companies. It demonstrates our ambition to expand and pursue growth opportunities across all segments."

Vincent Weijers, CEO of AutoBinck Group, states:“Over the years, the Business Lease team has built a strong and successful presence in five European markets. Amid rapid market consolidation, partnering with larger players offers the best path for future growth. The sale of the Czech and Slovak operations to KBC marks the first step in that direction."

Elias Drakopoulos, CEO of Business Lease Group, concludes:“We're confident that KBC is the right partner to ensure the continued success of our Czech and Slovak operations and will offer an excellent new home for our valued colleagues."

About Business Lease Group

Business Lease, part of the Dutch AutoBinck Group NV, is a leading provider of operational leasing and fleet management, with a strong focus on SMEs and large enterprises. The group manages a fleet of over 30,000 vehicles and employs 244 staff. Its headquarters are located in Prague, with offices in CEE (including Bratislava).

About ČSOB Leasing Czech Republic:

ČSOB Leasing Czech Republic is a universal leasing organization providing a broad range of services such as loans, operational leasing, fleet management, finance leases, and other financing solutions including insurance for a wide range of assets. ČSOB Leasing CR is the leading asset finance institution in the Czech Republic with c. 16% market share serving 25,000 clients.

More info:

About ČSOB Leasing Slovakia: ČSOB Leasing Slovakia is the leading company in the Slovak leasing market, offering comprehensive financing and insurance solutions. The main focus is on car financing for both retail and business clients.

More info:





* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.

Attachment

20260210-pb-closing-business-lease-kbc-en