Crunchafi And Thomson Reuters Deepen Strategic Partnership With New Education Initiatives And Joint Resources

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi, a leader in SaaS technology for accounting and financial professionals, and Thomson Reuters, a global content and technology company, today announced a deepening of their strategic partnership focused on helping firms simplify lease accounting and navigate ongoing ASC 842 changes.

Building on the previously announced partnership that brings Crunchafi's lease accounting capabilities into Thomson Reuters' Guided Assurance, part of the Cloud Audit Suite, the companies are launching new joint education and enablement initiatives and are collaborating on additional resources for firms.

As the next step in the partnership, Crunchafi and Thomson Reuters will cohost the live webinar“Lease Changes Under ASC 842: From Technical Guidance to Consistent Execution” designed to help firms address the evolving complexities of lease modifications, remeasurements and ongoing compliance under ASC 842 using modern, technology-enabled workflows. The session will feature practical guidance for audit and accounting professionals seeking more efficient, consistent approaches to lease changes across their client base.

In addition, Crunchafi will participate in the upcoming Thomson Reuters ASM sales meeting, where company experts will equip Thomson Reuters sales professionals with deeper product knowledge and practical scenarios so they can better support Guided Assurance users seeking to streamline their lease accounting.

The companies are also developing implementation guidance, workflow examples and best practices that show how to use Crunchafi's lease accounting capabilities alongside the trusted PPC methodology within Guided Assurance to eliminate manual calculations, reduce errors and speed audit work.

“These new initiatives are about making sure firms don't just have powerful tools-they also have the education, guidance and support to use them with confidence,” says Mike Cooke, CRO at Crunchafi.

To register for the upcoming webinar, visit the Crunchafi site.



About Crunchafi

Crunchafi, formerly LeaseCrunch, is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi's solutions simplify lease accounting, data extraction and cash flow forecasting-helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

