Entech Expands Florida Cybersecurity, IT & AI Footprint With Acquisition Of C2 Computer Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Entech, a leading provider of managed IT, AI, and cybersecurity services for mid-sized businesses across Florida, today announced the acquisition of Coral Springs–based C2 Computer Services, Inc. (C2CSI), a fully managed cybersecurity and IT services provider serving organizations throughout South Florida. The acquisition further accelerates Entech's growth strategy to become the premier technology and security partner for businesses statewide, while deepening its presence on Florida's East Coast.

Strategic fit and market expansion

Through its partnership with C2CSI, Entech gains an experienced team recognized for delivering comprehensive, fully managed cybersecurity and IT services built on honesty, trust, and lasting client relationships. C2CSI's service portfolio directly complements Entech's existing offerings.

The combined organization will serve a larger base of businesses across both Florida coasts, offering expanded localized service delivery, enhanced security capabilities, and greater depth of strategic IT guidance. Clients of both companies will benefit from increased resources, a larger support team, and a unified roadmap focused on resilient, future ready technology.

Leadership perspective from Entech

“This acquisition is another important step in Entech's long-term vision to be Florida's leading managed technology, ai and cybersecurity partner for growing organizations,” said Buddy Martin, President & CEO of Entech.“C2CSI has built a reputation for doing IT the right way, with integrity, hard work, and a deep commitment to keeping clients secure and that aligns perfectly with Entech's people first approach to technology.”

Martin added,“By bringing our teams together, we are expanding the depth of our cybersecurity services, increasing our local presence in South Florida, and giving customers even more confidence that their IT, data, and people are protected. This is about investing in our clients' future and making sure they have a stable, strategic partner that can guide them through rapid change, growing cyber threats, and the increasing complexity of business technology”.

C2 Computer Services' ongoing role

C2CSI has spent more than 20 years helping businesses solve technology problems and gain peace of mind through proactive managed security and IT services. Known for the motto,“We do IT so you don't have to,” the company has embedded itself as a trusted extension of its clients' teams rather than a vendor that only appears when something goes wrong.

“We are excited to join Entech and bring our clients the benefits of a larger, highly capable organization while preserving the relationships and responsiveness they rely on,” said Craig Lojewski of C2 Computer Services.“Entech shares our commitment to knowledge, honesty, trust, and hard work, and they bring additional cybersecurity, cloud, and strategic IT capabilities that will help our customers stay ahead of threats and better prepared for what's next.”

Benefits for existing clients

For current C2CSI clients, day-to-day support will continue with the same team members and trusted points of contact, now backed by Entech's broader engineering, security, and customer success resources. Over time, clients will gain access to additional services such as advanced cybersecurity frameworks, expanded cloud solutions, end-user training, and more robust strategic IT planning.

Entech clients will benefit from additional East Coast coverage and deeper bench strength in managed security, including enhanced anti-phishing, security awareness, and proactive threat mitigation capabilities. Both organizations will work from a shared, people centric philosophy: using technology to empower employees, protect critical data, and enable leaders to focus on what matters most in their business.

Advancing Entech's long-term vision

The acquisition of C2CSI follows Entech's continued investment in growth and geographic expansion across Florida, supported by its partnership with Prospect Partners. It underscores Entech's strategic focus on building a statewide, security first managed services platform that combines local relationships with enterprise grade capabilities.

“Every acquisition decision we make is measured against a simple standard: Will this make our clients more secure, more resilient, and better positioned for the future?” Martin said.“Bringing C2CSI into the Entech family is a clear 'Yes' as it strengthens our ability to deliver on our promise of integrating technology in ways that truly empower people and organizations.”

About Entech

Entech is a Florida based managed technology and cybersecurity services provider delivering a full suite of managed IT, cybersecurity, infrastructure, cloud, and end-user support solutions to small and midsized organizations. With offices across Florida, Entech partners with businesses to proactively manage risk, improve reliability, and align technology with strategic goals so people can focus on what really matters.