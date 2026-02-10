Sotheby's Concierge Auctions Announces Modamiami Lineup Set To Gavel Live On The RM Sotheby's Stage

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, the world's leading auction house for luxury real estate, in partnership with RM Sotheby's, the world's leading auction house for rare and collectible cars, will again join forces to showcase a curated selection of luxury properties at ModaMiami, the ultimate luxury event on the East Coast.

A curated selection of Sotheby's International Realty-represented offerings will sell live at The Biltmore - Miami Coral Gables during the event: a breathtaking tri-level trophy penthouse in Miami's iconic Brickell Flatiron, and a 13-acre Texas riverfront estate near Austin. Bidding will open online via conciergeauctions and culminate live on 28 February, with additional offerings continuing online throughout March.

This is the second year Sotheby's Concierge Auctions will gavel on RM Sotheby's stage at ModaMiami, which last year concluded with more than $75 million in bids placed from buyers across 11 US states. It marked the first time luxury real estate was sold live alongside rare and collectible automobiles at the event.

"ModaMiami represents the pinnacle of luxury lifestyle events, bringing together the world's most discerning collectors and connoisseurs," said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. "Our partnership with RM Sotheby's continues to create extraordinary opportunities for high-net-worth buyers to experience both world-class automobiles and exceptional real estate in one unparalleled setting."

Held annually, ModaMiami has quickly grown to become one of the cornerstone events on the collector car calendar, with hundreds of rare and iconic automobiles, hospitality, luxury showcases, and the creators and collectors shaping the culture. The event has attracted visitors from around the globe-both in person, and online-including over 10,000 attendees and 142,000 global visitors from 181 countries and 170 million total followers from content creators, partners, and media.

"Our second year partnering with RM Sotheby's at ModaMiami continues to demonstrate the powerful synergy between fine automobiles and luxury real estate," said Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. "This year's live auction showcases different yet equally compelling properties-from Miami's most sought-after urban address to a private Texas sanctuary-reflecting the diverse tastes of today's luxury buyers."



The lineup of properties includes:

1000 Brickell Plaza, Penthouse 6201, Miami, Florida

Bidding opens 18 February.

Listed for US$14.9M by Jonathan Garcia and Elena C. Bluntzer of ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

Starting Bids expected between US$5M-US$7.5M.

A breathtaking tri-level bayfront trophy penthouse awaits within Brickell's iconic Flatiron tower, representing the pinnacle of designer-ready luxury. This architectural masterpiece soars across three private floors, revealing over 10,000 square feet of spectacular living with triple-height ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glass, and 200+ degree skyline views. The crown jewel: an ultra-private rooftop pool and entertainment terrace. Images may be viewed here with credit to Lux Media Group and Carol Villela.

'Oxbow Overlook,' 8536 Armstrong Road, Near Austin, Texas

Bidding opens 13 February.

Co-Listed for US$5.95M by Debbie Stevenson of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

Starting Bids expected between US$2M-US$3M.



An extraordinary legacy opportunity awaits at 'Oxbow Overlook', a magnificent architectural masterpiece perched high above Salado Creek on 13 pristine acres. Featuring a grand foyer crowned by a 31-foot copper dome ceiling and exceptional native limestone construction, this estate represents an unparalleled opportunity for discerning buyers seeking refined Texas living. Images may be viewed here with credit to JPM Real Estate Photography.

Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closings will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

