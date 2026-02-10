Sonu Sood To Gurmeet Choudhary: 6 Celebs Step In With Financial Aid For Rajpal Yadav

Comedian and actor Rajpal Yadav has surrendered at Delhi's Tihar Jail in a cheque bounce case. Reports say he is shattered, while several people have reportedly stepped forward to offer financial help.

Most famous comedian Rajpal Yadav is going through a tough time right now. He had to go to jail because of a bounced cheque. He surrendered himself and said he had no money. He also emotionally said that he was left all alone. However, let us tell you that Rajpal is not alone anymore; some people have come forward to help him.

Sonu Sood was the first to step forward to support Rajpal Yadav. He shared a social media post offering Rajpal a film along with a signing amount. Sonu also urged members of the film industry to come forward and extend their help.

Jam Music's producer Inderjit Singh has also taken a big step to help Rajpal Yadav. Praising Rajpal, he has extended a helping hand. Inderjit has announced financial aid of ₹1.11 crore to Rajpal on behalf of the Jam Tunes family.

Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) National President Tej Pratap Yadav has announced financial assistance of ₹11 lakh to Rajpal Yadav's family. He shared his thoughts on social media and expressed his desire to help the family.

Kamaal Rashid Khan has also come forward to help Rajpal Yadav. He shared a post on social media writing, 'I am ready to give ₹10 lakh for Rajpal Yadav. Let's all from Bollywood together give him ₹5 crore. If he just returns ₹5 crore, he can get out of jail immediately. Help him.'

Director Anees Bazmee also helped Rajpal Yadav, saying he would support him in every possible way. He said he would help as much as he could. He also pleaded with Bollywood to help.

Gurmeet Choudhary, famous as TV's Ram, also supported Rajpal Yadav. He shared a post writing that it's sad to see such a senior artist in trouble. As an artist and a human being, he will help Rajpal Yadav in every possible way. He appealed to the film industry for everyone to unite and help.