Azerbaijan's USH Group And Beretta Sign Strategic Partnership Deal (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A strategic agreement was signed between the Azerbaijani company USH Group and the world-renowned brand Beretta-a company with over 500 years of history and a reputation as one of the most demanding and selective players in the global defense industry-at the international World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia, Trend reports.

A Choice Based on Standards and Trust

Beretta traditionally approaches the selection of its international partners with the utmost rigor, relying on strict criteria related to quality, technological maturity, manufacturing discipline, and long-term strategic compatibility. The concluded agreement confirms that the products and manufacturing standards of USH Group fully meet the high requirements of one of the oldest and most authoritative manufacturers in the industry.

Within the framework of the partnership, special emphasis is placed on the high quality of USH Group's products, their engineering precision, reliability, and compliance with international standards.

The company consistently invests in modern production facilities, quality control systems, and the development of its export potential.

Strategic Importance for Azerbaijan's Defense Industry

This agreement is of fundamental importance for strengthening the position of Azerbaijan's defense industry in the international market. Partnership with one of the global leaders of the sector not only confirms the competitiveness of the national manufacturer but also enhances international customers' confidence in Azerbaijani products.

The agreement contributes to increasing the recognition of Azerbaijani technologies, expanding export geography, and integrating the country into global production and distribution chains within the defense industry.

Expansion of International Presence

The agreement envisages:

promotion of USH Group products in international markets through expanded distribution channels;

development of joint commercial and technological projects;

coordination of efforts to enter new regions;

participation in international exhibitions and specialized industry events.

The signing of the strategic partnership at the World Defense Show underscores the significance of the event for both parties and reflects a high level of mutual trust.

The parties expressed confidence that the cooperation will be long-term and will serve as a solid foundation for further technological and commercial development.