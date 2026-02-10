403
Cuba Warns of Aviation Fuel Shortage
(MENAFN) Cuban aviation authorities have alerted international airlines to a shortage of jet fuel caused by the ongoing US energy embargo on the island.
A notice to airmen issued on Sunday by Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport stated that Cuba’s nine international airports will be unable to provide kerosene for refueling incoming aircraft starting Monday. The shortage is expected to persist until at least March. US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba, as his administration believes an economic crisis could destabilize the Cuban government.
In the past, airlines dealt with similar fuel shortages by scheduling refueling stops in countries such as Mexico or the Dominican Republic. However, observers warn that the added costs could drive up ticket prices and negatively affect tourism.
Addressing possible disruptions for Russian tourists traveling to Cuba, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the situation as “truly critical” and said Russia is prepared to help its long-standing ally.
“Strangulation measures by the US in fact cause many problems. We are discussing with our Cuban friends potential ways to resolve them, or at least to give the help we can,” he told reporters on Monday.
Russian media report that domestic airlines are already adjusting their schedules. Passengers on one flight to Havana were reportedly asked to remain in Moscow at the last minute, as the aircraft was diverted for emergency transport purposes.
The United States imposed a trade embargo on Cuba in the 1960s to pressure the post-revolution government over its ties with the Soviet Union. The restrictions remained in place after the Cold War, largely due to the political influence of anti-Castro exiles in the key swing state of Florida. A period of diplomatic easing under President Barack Obama was later reversed during Trump’s first term.
