Zelensky States Ukraine Plan to Start Arms Exports
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has announced plans to establish nearly a dozen weapons export hubs across Europe this year.
Ukraine continues to rely heavily on Western financial and military assistance, which has reached hundreds of billions of dollars since the escalation of the conflict in 2022. Zelensky has previously said that Ukraine intends to export excess military hardware, including naval drones and anti-tank weapons.
In a statement issued Sunday, Zelensky said export centers in Germany, the Baltic states, and Nordic countries could begin operating as early as this year.
Russian officials have repeatedly accused Kiev of contributing to the spread of weapons globally through illicit channels, alleging in particular that Ukraine has supplied arms — including Western-provided equipment — to militant groups in Africa.
Last week, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, reiterated these claims at the Security Council, stating that “the Kiev regime is actively involved in... supplying terrorists with weapons, including drones, and training fighters,” citing the Sahel region as an example.
Mali’s Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maiga has also accused Kiev of providing kamikaze drones to terrorist groups.
On Sunday, Zelensky further announced that alongside Ukrainian drone production lines already operating in the United Kingdom, new facilities are set to begin operations in Germany by mid-February, with the first drones expected to be delivered soon.
The move toward setting up production and export hubs in Europe comes as Russia continues strikes on Ukraine’s military-industrial and energy infrastructure.
