Prison Fellowship Inspires Children With A Mom Or Dad In Prison To Dream Big At 2026 Super Bowl Bart Starr Awards Event

Prison Fellowship, the nation's largest Christian nonprofit serving currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families and a leading advocate for criminal justice reform, today announced that a group of Bay Area children, each with a parent in prison, had the opportunity to attend the Super Bowl Breakfast featuring the Bart Starr awards on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. The event, held at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, allowed the kids to meet and get autographs from NFL athletes, many known for their accomplishments both on and off the football field.

During the event, Christian McCaffrey, a San Francisco 49er All-Pro running back, was recognized as the 2026 Bart Starr award winner. Presented annually by Athletes in Action, the Bart Starr Award is given to a current NFL football player who has demonstrated outstanding character, integrity and leadership in his home, on the field and in the community.

“Our Christian faith teaches us that every person carries inherent God-given value,” said John Balbach, vice president of development at Prison Fellowship.“We believe that facilitating moments like these for a child with a mom or dad in prison can plant seeds of hope and imagination so they can envision a life filled with exciting possibilities.”

“We are thankful for Prison Fellowship's partnership at the 2026 Super Bowl Breakfast and appreciate our shared vision to impact the world for Christ,” said Corwin Anthony, chief ambassador officer at Athletes in Action.“Our hope is that the children in attendance left the event inspired, encouraged and believing in their own potential.”

Prison Fellowship's participation in the 2026 Super Bowl Breakfast featuring the Bart Starr award is part of the organization's ongoing Angel Tree efforts to provide families and children impacted by incarceration with loving support, community and healing. Angel Tree equips churches to strengthen relationships between incarcerated parents and their children and support the families of prisoners year-round.

