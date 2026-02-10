Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts Checklist Outlines Three Steps For Timing Purchases As Seasonal Demand Rises

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cate & Chloe published a Valentine's Day jewelry gifts checklist to help shoppers compare styles and plan purchases during a high-demand period. In a Jan. 27, 2026 release, the National Retail Federation (NRF) projected U.S. Valentine's Day spending will reach $29.1 billion in 2026, including $7 billion on jewelry.







The checklist highlights details shoppers can verify before buying, including comfort, closure type, gift presentation, and timing. Cate & Chloe also noted that promotions on may include savings of up to 87% off select styles during the Valentine's Day shopping season, while supplies last.

“Valentine's Day gifts are emotional, and jewelry is one of the few things that feels personal without needing the perfect size,” said Robert Boniface, Co-Founder of Cate & Chloe.“If you have someone in mind, don't leave it to the last minute. Popular styles can sell through quickly, so ordering earlier and checking delivery estimates at checkout helps shoppers avoid a rushed decision.”

Valentine's Day jewelry gifts checklist:



Review materials, sizing, and closure type.

Look for gift-ready packaging. Order early and verify delivery estimates at checkout.

For shoppers considering Swarovski crystal gifts, Cate & Chloe highlighted Bianca Hoop Earrings listing on The product page describes 25mm hoop earrings made with 18k white gold-plated brass and Swarovski crystals, with a latch-back closure. Cate & Chloe's Bianca Hoop Earrings are now available in multiple sizes, ensuring the perfect fit and style for your loved one.

“Hoops are easy to style across different looks, which is why they remain a common gift choice,” Boniface added.“By focusing on quality details and shopping early, customers can find a piece that looks high-end and arrives well before the holiday.”

Find the full Cate & Chloe collection on

Detailed specifications for the Bianca Drop Earrings can be found on at:

Prices and availability are shown on listings and are subject to change.

About Cate & Chloe

Cate & Chloe is a premium jewelry brand dedicated to making luxury accessible. Combining high-quality materials like Swarovski crystals, genuine gemstones, and precious metal plating with accessible pricing, the brand has built a loyal following among customers seeking elegant jewelry without the traditional luxury markup.

