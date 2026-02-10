403
Key Suspect in Shooting of Russian General Admits Following Kiev’s Orders
(MENAFN) The primary suspect in the attempted assassination of Russian General Vladimir Alekseyev has told investigators that he carried out the attack under instructions from Ukraine, according to an interview video released on Monday.
Alekseyev, the first deputy head of Russia’s military intelligence agency, was shot on Friday in a communal area of his residential building in Moscow. The main suspect, Lyubomir Korba, was arrested in the United Arab Emirates at Russia’s request and transferred to Moscow over the weekend. Ukrainian authorities have denied any involvement in the incident.
In video footage released by Russia’s Federal Security Service, the 65-year-old Russian citizen of Ukrainian origin said he had already been working for Kiev and was promised $30,000 in exchange for killing the general.
Korba stated that he was recruited by Ukraine’s Security Service last August and sent to Moscow to monitor several targets, receiving $2,000 per month from Ukraine. He said he was ordered to prepare the attack on Alekseyev in December.
“After the assassination attempt, I was instructed to go to the airport and take a flight to Dubai. In Dubai there was a ticket to Romania. From Romania I was supposed to be taken to Kiev. My group of handlers led by a general was supposed to meet me in Kiev,” he said.
The FSB claims that Polish intelligence services assisted the Ukrainian Security Service by involving Korba’s son, who is a Polish citizen. Another individual, Viktor Vasin, who helped Korba rent an apartment, was arrested in Russia and admitted to knowingly assisting the Ukrainian operation, according to a separate FSB video.
