Santa Cruz Communications Marks 25 Years Amplifying Latino Voices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, an award-winning boutique public relations agency specializing in the U.S. Hispanic market, is celebrating its, marking a legacy of amplifying voices through culturally grounded, results-driven communications.

Founded on February 15, 2001, SCC was created to help brands and organizations authentically connect with a rapidly growing and evolving Latino audience. Over the past two and a half decades, the agency has executed hundreds of campaigns for renowned national brands and institutions, earning a reputation for strategic rigor, strong media relationships, and measurable impact.

“Our anniversary theme, 25 Years of Amplifying Voices, reflects the heart of our work,” said Claudia Santa Cruz, President and Founder of Santa Cruz Communications.“From entertainment and media to public health and social impact, we have always focused on elevating stories that matter. We're proud of the work we've accomplished, and excited to continue evolving while staying true to our mission.”

Designed from the start as a flexible, boutique agency, SCC scales to meet client needs while maintaining senior-level strategy and execution. Its approach is grounded in the belief that long-term success in communications depends on trust, adaptability, and cultural fluency across differences in language preference, generation and acculturation.

SCC is widely recognized for its long-standing leadership in entertainment publicity, including its work on the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Telemundo, which the agency has supported since 2001. Beyond entertainment, SCC partners across sectors. In the nonprofit space, the agency has worked with organizations such as Share Our Strength on initiatives including No Kid Hungry, expanding awareness of vital nutrition resources.

“Our partnership with Claudia and her team is built on trust, results, and deep appreciation of the Latino community,” said Cecibel Henriquez, Director of Media & Strategic Engagement at Share Our Strength.“They consistently help us reach Latino families through culturally and linguistically responsive strategies.”

Additional work includes healthcare communications with institutions such as City of Hope, and media strategies for Hemisphere Media Group 's portfolio of Latino networks, among others.

As it looks ahead, SCC remains committed to helping brands navigate the next era of Latino engagement. The agency is active within PRSA and is developing a new conference in Latin America with Agencia Dimitrakis, bringing together U.S. Hispanic and Latin American professionals to exchange perspectives and best practices.

Contact:

Pepe Xicohtencatl

...