Rainmaker Selects Parasafe As Safety System For FAA Approved High Altitude Drought Mitigation Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rainmaker, a technology company working to end water scarcity and mitigate the impacts of drought, today announced that it has selected Parasafe, a ballistic parachute recovery system, as a safety component for its high altitude unmanned aircraft operations. Parasafe systems are distributed and supported in North America by Aero Systems West (ASW).

Rainmaker is addressing one of the most urgent challenges of our time: the growing scarcity of freshwater. Through a combination of advanced atmospheric science, radar, software, and purpose built unmanned aircraft, Rainmaker conducts responsible high altitude operations designed to increase precipitation in water stressed regions. Over time, these efforts help restore ecosystems, recharge aquifers, and reduce wildfire risk.

Rainmaker's aircraft operate at altitudes between 10,000 and 15,000 feet, where safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance are essential. To support these requirements, Rainmaker incorporated Parasafe into its aircraft design as part of the safety framework supporting its operations.

Supporting Responsible High Altitude Operations

Operating unmanned aircraft at high altitude introduces unique technical, environmental, and regulatory considerations. For Rainmaker, establishing a clear and verifiable safety framework was an important part of securing FAA approval and enabling responsible operational deployment.

The Parasafe recovery system was incorporated into Rainmaker's FAA approved aircraft architecture, supporting the safety case required for high altitude drought mitigation missions. Integrated recovery systems such as Parasafe help provide predictable outcomes in the event of an in flight emergency and support safe operations in complex environments.

"As Rainmaker scales our operations across the American West and the world, the safety of our drones is our absolute number one priority," said Jackson Schultz, Rainmaker's head of engineering. "The reliability of Parasafe's system made them the clear choice for our Elijah drone platform."

Rainmaker received FAA approval for its high altitude operations in late 2025, validating both its aircraft design and the integrated safety systems supporting its mission.

Integration and Technical Support

Aero Systems West supported Rainmaker through the integration, testing, and validation of the Parasafe parachute system on Rainmaker's custom airframe. ASW serves as the North American distributor and provides technical support for Parasafe systems across commercial and industrial unmanned aircraft applications.

“Rainmaker is operating in a demanding environment where safety, reliability, and regulatory confidence matter at every stage,” said Austin Barkis, Global Business Development & Sales Director at Aero Systems West.“Parasafe benefits from decades of aerospace safety experience through Nippon Kayaku's focus on highly repeatable, rigorously tested products, which makes it a strong fit for missions like Rainmaker's. We look forward to supporting their team as they continue to deploy their aircraft responsibly and advance drought mitigation efforts.”

Rainmaker and ASW have also established a purchase agreement covering Parasafe systems throughout 2026, supporting Rainmaker's continued operational growth.

A Shared Focus on Safety and Public Trust

Parasafe parachute systems are developed by Nippon Kayaku, a Japanese technology company with decades of experience in aerospace safety systems. Aero Systems West serves as the North American hub for Parasafe integration, testing, and operational support.

Rainmaker and ASW each emphasize transparency, scientific rigor, and responsible deployment of technology in service of water security and environmental resilience.

Looking Ahead

With FAA approval secured, Rainmaker continues to advance its drought mitigation efforts in water stressed regions of the United States. Parasafe systems will remain part of Rainmaker's safety approach as it evaluates future operational needs and mission profiles.

About Rainmaker

Rainmaker is working to end water scarcity by applying proven atmospheric science through modern technology. By combining advanced radar, unmanned aircraft, and a cutting edge weather awareness platform, Rainmaker helps increase precipitation responsibly while restoring ecosystems, recharging aquifers, and reducing wildfire risk.

Learn more at .

About Aero Systems West

Aero Systems West (ASW) is a United States based integrator of industrial unmanned aircraft systems and the North American hub for Parasafe ballistic parachute recovery systems. ASW specializes in safety focused UAS design, integration, testing, and regulatory support for complex commercial operations.

Learn more at .