Red Toolbox Announces Licensing Agreement With Kitchenaid Brand To Launch Kitchenaid Kidstm Toy Appliance Line

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Toolbox, a leader in imaginative, hands-on play, today announced a new licensing agreement with KitchenAid brand to launch KitchenAid Kids, a new line of children's kitchen products inspired by the iconic KitchenAid brand appliances trusted by generations of home cooks.

Under the KitchenAid Kids line, Red Toolbox will introduce two complementary product lines: a collection of pretend play kitchen appliances designed to spark imaginative role-play, alongside a line of functional toy junior appliances, including a junior mixer and blender, created to give kids an authentic, age-appropriate cooking experience.

Rooted in Red Toolbox's mission to translate the adult world into meaningful play, KitchenAid Kids line invites children to explore creativity in the kitchen while building confidence, motor skills, and a love for making.

“We are incredibly excited to work with KitchenAid brand on this new venture,” said Ami Rosenfeld, CEO of Red Toolbox.“KitchenAid is one of the most respected and beloved brands in the kitchen and bringing that legacy into kids' play is a natural fit for us. With the KitchenAid Kids line, we're creating products that go beyond pretend, giving children the opportunity to engage in real, hands-on experiences that inspire creativity, learning, and family connection.”

The KitchenAid Kids line is designed with safety, durability, and thoughtful details in mind, ensuring young chefs can explore both imaginative play and guided real-world activities. The assortment will include pretend appliances for role-play as well as functional junior appliances that mirror the look and feel of KitchenAid brand's iconic designs, while remaining developmentally appropriate for children.

“We are thrilled to work with Red Toolbox to bring KitchenAid products to children and inspire their creativity,” said Amy Schneider, Global Licensing Lead for KitchenAid.“We share a passion for designing high-quality, durable products that help consumers create memorable experiences.”

The KitchenAid Kids line of products is expected to begin rolling out at retail in September 2026, with availability across key domestic and international marketplaces.

About KitchenAid

Since introducing its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid brand has continued to build on the legacy of those icons, creating a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit

About Red Toolbox

Red Toolbox has been sparking kids' imaginations and fostering hands-on play for generations. Founded in 2007, the company set out with a mission to create toys that mirror the adult world, leading to the launch of the Stanley Jr. brand in collaboration with Stanley Black & Decker.

Since then, Red Toolbox has expanded its offerings with innovative products, including pretend playsets, kids' gardening tools, and take-apart vehicles. The brand's diverse portfolio also includes collaborations with renowned names like KitchenAid, Stanley, Char-Broil, Oklahoma Joe's, Craftsman, Tasty, Miracle-Gro, and Goodyear.

For more information about Red Toolbox and its wide range of products, visit .

