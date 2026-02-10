Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Exciting Changes To Kentucky Derby Week Racing

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today exciting changes to 152nd Spring Meet and Derby Week racing. The 152nd Spring Meet at the historic Churchill Downs Racetrack will span nine weeks from April 25 to June 28, 2026, and feature 44 racing days. Derby Week will run from April 25 to May 2, 2026.

Exciting events for 2026 include:



On the afternoon of April 25, 2026, the 152nd Spring Meet and Kentucky Derby Week will kick off with Opening Day activities including the celebration of the post-position draws for the 152nd Kentucky Oaks and Derby races.

On April 26, 2026, racing will be held for the first time on a Sunday of Derby Week since 2010. Sunday Funday will feature brunch options around the track for guests to enjoy.

On April 27, 2026, guests can watch Kentucky Derby and Oaks contenders train during Dawn at the Downs while enjoying a delicious buffet breakfast in the Stakes Room or Millionaires Row.

On April 28, 2026, 502'sDay will showcase Louisville's community spirit.

On April 29, 2026, Winsday will showcase our support for the Community Foundation of Louisville and local nonprofits.

On April 30, 2026, Thurby will be a high energy celebration of Kentucky's rich heritage and traditions with premier racing and elevated hospitality.

On May 1, 2026, the 152 nd Kentucky Oaks will be held for the first time ever between 8 and 9 p.m. ET during primetime on NBC and Peacock with a spectacular twilight finish for a legendary day of racing. The Kentucky Oaks features thoroughbred racing's best 3-year-old fillies with a $1.5 million purse for the race. The pageantry and traditions of the Kentucky Oaks are centered around fashion and women's health advocacy. The 152 nd Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday, May 2. The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series with a 1 1⁄4-mile race for the world's top 3-year-old Thoroughbreds and a $5 million purse for the race. The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

“We are looking forward to a thrilling, fun-filled week of racing that will culminate with the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby on May 2nd,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI.“With the Spring Meet and Kentucky Derby Week kicking off on Saturday afternoon and the return of Sunday racing during Derby Week for the first time in 16 years, we will once again deliver an iconic week of racing for our guests and our fans watching on NBC.”

Tickets for the 152nd Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby are available by visiting and or by calling (502) 636-4447.

Tickets for Kentucky Derby Week are available by visiting .

About Churchill Downs Racetrack

Churchill Downs Racetrack (“CDRT”), the world's most legendary racetrack, has been the home of The Kentucky Derby, the longest continually held annual sporting event in the United States, since 1875. Located in Louisville, CDRT features a series of themed race days during Derby Week, including the Kentucky Oaks, and conducts Thoroughbred horse racing during three race meets in the Spring, September and Fall. CDRT is located on 175 acres and has a one-mile dirt track, a 7/8-mile turf track, a stabling area, and provides seating for approximately 60,000 guests. The stable area has barns sufficient to accommodate 1,400 horses and a 114-room dormitory for backstretch personnel. CDRT also has a year-round simulcast wagering facility. .

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) has been creating extraordinary entertainment experiences for over 150 years, beginning with the company's most iconic and enduring asset, the Kentucky Derby. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, CDI has expanded through the acquisition, development, and operation of live and historical racing entertainment venues, the growth of online wagering businesses, and the acquisition, development, and operation of regional casino gaming properties.









This news release contains various“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terms such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“scheduled,” and similar words or similar expressions (or negative versions of such words or expressions), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Important factors, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the following: the occurrence of extraordinary events, such as terrorist attacks, public health threats, civil unrest, and inclement weather, including as a result of climate change; the effect of economic conditions on our consumers' confidence and discretionary spending or our access to credit, including the impact of inflation; changes in, or new interpretations of, applicable tax laws or rulings that could result in additional tax liabilities; the impact of any pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious diseases, and related economic matters on our results of operations, financial conditions and prospects; lack of confidence in the integrity of our core businesses or any deterioration in our reputation; negative shifts in public opinion regarding gambling that could result in increased regulation of, or new restrictions on, the gaming industry; loss of key or highly skilled personnel, as well as general disruptions in the general labor market; the impact of significant competition, and the expectation that competition levels will increase; changes in consumer preferences, attendance, wagering, and sponsorships; risks associated with equity investments, strategic alliances and other third-party agreements; inability to respond to rapid technological changes in a timely manner; concentration and evolution of slot machine and historical racing machine ("HRM") manufacturing and other technology conditions that could impose additional costs; failure to enter into or maintain agreements with industry constituents, including horsemen and other racetracks; inability to successfully focus on market access and retail operations for our sports betting business and effectively compete; online security risk, including cyber-security breaches, or loss or misuse of our stored information as a result of a breach including customers' personal information could lead to government enforcement actions or other litigation; costs of compliance with increasingly complex laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection of personal information; reliance on our technology services and catastrophic events and system failures disrupting our operations; inability to identify, complete, or fully realize the benefits of our proposed acquisitions, divestitures, development of new venues or the expansion of existing facilities on time, on budget, or as planned; difficulty in integrating recent or future acquisitions into our operations; cost overruns and other uncertainties associated with the development of new venues and the expansion of existing facilities; general risks related to real estate ownership and significant expenditures, including risks related to environmental liabilities; personal injury litigation related to injuries occurring at our racetracks; compliance with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act or other similar laws and regulations, or applicable anti-money laundering regulations; payment-related risks, such as risk associated with fraudulent credit card or debit card use; work stoppages and labor problems; risks related to pending or future legal proceedings and other actions; highly regulated operations and changes in the regulatory environment could adversely affect our business; restrictions in our debt facilities limiting our flexibility to operate our business; failure to comply with the financial ratios and other covenants in our debt facilities and other indebtedness; increases to interest rates (due to inflation or otherwise); disruption in the credit markets or changes to our credit ratings may adversely affect our business; increase in our insurance costs, or inability to obtain similar insurance coverage in the future, and any inability to recover under our insurance policies for damages sustained at our properties in the event of inclement weather and casualty events; and other factors described under the heading“Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.