Press Release: Sanofi Completes The Acquisition Of Dynavax

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sanofi completes the acquisition of Dynavax

Paris, February 10, 2026. Sanofi today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Dynavax Technologies Corporatio (Dynavax). The acquisition includes Dynavax's adult hepatitis B vaccine HEPLISAV-B, which is currently marketed in the US and is differentiated by its two-dose regimen over one month. It also includes Dynavax's shingles vaccine candidate (Z-1018), which is currently in phase 1/2 studies, and additional vaccine pipeline projects.

This acquisition augments Sanofi's presence in adult immunization by bringing together Dynavax's vaccines with Sanofi's commercial reach, global scale, and development capabilities.

The tender offer for all outstanding shares of Dynavax common stock, par value $0.001 per share expired one minute after 11:59 P.M. EST, on February 9, 2026. The minimum condition and all the other conditions to the offer have been satisfied, and on February 10, 2026, Sanofi accepted for payment and will promptly pay for all shares validly tendered and not validly withdrawn.

Following its acceptance of the tendered shares, Sanofi completed its acquisition of Dynavax through the merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi with and into Dynavax, pursuant to Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, with Dynavax continuing as the surviving corporation and becoming an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi. In connection with the merger, all Dynavax shares not validly tendered in the tender offer have been converted into the right to receive the same $15.50 per share in cash, without interest, subject to any applicable withholding taxes, that would have been paid had such shares been validly tendered in the tender offer. As of February 10, 2026, Dynavax common stock will cease to be traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Stock Market.

