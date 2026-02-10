Newday USA Selected As South Florida Business Journal 2026 Best Places To Work Honoree

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mission-driven fintech among 60 South Florida-based companies recognized for going beyond the norm to foster an enjoyable and meaningful work environment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewDay USA, a leading national mortgage lending company serving the veteran community, today announced it was one of 60 companies named a 2026 Best Places to Work honoree by the South Florida Business Journal. The annual program recognizes organizations across South Florida that foster exceptional workplace cultures, based largely on confidential employee feedback and engagement surveys.

“Being named an honoree is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our team,” said Rob Posner, CEO of NewDay USA.“This recognition is a testament to the supportive environment we've built to empower our employees to grow professionally while fulfilling our mission of serving veterans and active service members. Being included among so many exceptional employers in South Florida highlights our commitment to fostering an environment where talent can thrive.”

NewDay USA's culture emphasizes continuous learning and career advancement. The company invests heavily in training and leadership development, providing clear paths from internships to leadership roles. A notable outcome of this focus on employee growth is that the average age of a first-time homebuyer among NewDay USA employees is just 26.5 years old, significantly younger than the national average of 40. This demonstrates how the company's commitment to professional development also contributes to employees' long-term personal success.

“Our culture is built on listening to our people and acting on their feedback,” said Jennifer Harrold, Senior VP of Human Resources at NewDay USA.“From coaching and training programs to wellness resources and recognition initiatives, we focus on creating an environment where team members feel valued, included, and connected to our mission of serving veterans and their families.”

Honorees are selected based on independent employee surveys that measure key drivers of engagement, including communication, leadership, professional development, and overall workplace environment.

The South Florida Business Journal will recognize the finalists and announce the top companies at a lunch awards program on February 19, 2026, at the Broward County Convention Center. To learn more about NewDay USA and its mission, please visit here.

About NewDay USA

A leader in Veteran mortgage lending for 25 years, NewDay USA has proudly served more than 100,000 Veteran families nationwide. From buying a new home to refinancing, NewDay USA's goal is to ensure Veteran families improve their credit and get back on the road to savings to live the lives they always imagined and deserved. NewDay USA has an industry-leading Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) record of loan performance with a delinquency rate that is two times lower than the industry average. Today, 95 percent of NewDay USA's clients are enlisted Veterans. For additional information, visit newdayusa.

Media Contact:

Daniel Tummeley

Account Director at Uproar by Moburst

...