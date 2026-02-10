MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Orica Digital Solutions: Visit Us at PDAC 2026

February 10, 2026 9:00 AM EST | Source: Newsfile Partner Event

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Visit Orica Digital Solutions at Booth #743 (Halls D & E) at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

What to Expect at the Orica Digital Solutions Booth

Live In-Booth Demonstration - Orica & Seequent Collaboration

Join us on Sunday, 1 March at 2:00pm for a live in-booth demonstration showcasing Orica Digital Solutions collaboration with Seequent to deliver an integration between Axis Connect TM and Leapfrog Geo (via Seequent Evo) that connects geologist to driller, seamlessly.

Led by Darren Palmer, Senior Product Manager in conjunction with the Seequent team, this session will demonstrate how this cross-platform integration enables tighter collaboration between geologists and drillers by streamlining data transfer, improving decision-making across exploration campaigns, and ultimately reducing friction between teams.

In-Booth Food & Drinks Cart - Tuesday Treat

Take a break and join us on Tuesday, 3 March from 2:00 - 4:00pm and enjoy food and drinks at our in-booth cart.

Collect your token from Orica Digital Solutions during the day - or in the days prior - and simply present it to any Orica team member to enjoy a complimentary drink, on us.

Meet the Experts

Across all four days, connect with Orica Digital Solutions specialists to discuss your operational challenges, see our Axis Mining Technology products & partnerships in action, and explore how digital intelligence can unlock safer, more productive, and more sustainable outcomes for your business.

About Orica Digital Solutions

Orica Digital Solutions combines Orica's 150 years of experience and know-how with powerful technologies to mobilise the earth's resources more precisely, efficiently, and sustainably.

We seamlessly connect the physical and digital worlds, giving customers the right intelligence at the right time across their operations for better decisions and more predictable outcomes.

Whether operating individually or as a whole, our solutions ensure the right intelligence at the right time for better decisions and more predictable outcomes. With a complete, timely and accurate picture, customers can adapt their operations to improve safety, be more productive, use less energy, produce fewer emissions, reduce environmental impacts, and reduce costs.

Find out more about Orica Digital Solutions:

Learn more at

About PDAC

The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention is the world's premier mineral exploration and mining event. It is the leading global gathering for people, governments, companies, and organisations connected to mineral exploration.

In 2024, PDAC welcomed more than 26,000 attendees, 1,100 exhibitors, and 2,500 investors, alongside an extensive program of courses, technical sessions, and networking events. Held annually in Toronto, Canada, the convention has grown in size, stature, and influence since its founding in 1932, and remains the event of choice for the global mineral industry.

Looking forward to seeing you at PDAC 2026!

Contact Information:

Peter Leckie

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Newsfile Partner Event