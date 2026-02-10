403
Roketsan Introduces “Eren” Glide Munition in Riyadh
(MENAFN) Turkish defense manufacturer Roketsan revealed its newly developed, high-velocity and multi-role glide munition named Eren for the first time on Wednesday during the World Defense Show (WDS) 2026, held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.
As Türkiye’s top producer of ammunition, rockets, and missile technologies, the company took part in the Feb. 8–12 exhibition by presenting an extensive range of systems.
These included its compact smart munitions MAM-C, MAM-L, and MAM-T; the UAV-230 air-to-ground ballistic supersonic missile; the Karaok short-range anti-armor system; the Cakir cruise missile; the SOM stand-off weapon; the Sungur air defense missile platform; the Hisar-O air defense missile; and the Siper long-range air and missile defense system.
In addition, Roketsan put on display the Bora, TRG-230, and TRG-300 missile systems, alongside the KMC tactical missile launcher and the Burc mobile air defense solution.
According to the company, the domestically engineered Eren munition was taken from initial design to an operational system in under a year and was successfully tested on the multi-purpose unmanned combat aerial vehicle Bayraktar Akinci.
